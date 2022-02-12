Hello Kitty Resort In China Expected To Open In 2025

Having stayed put in Singapore for a while now, many of us have probably been dreaming of exciting overseas escapes. Once we can travel with ease again, there’s a new destination that Sanrio fans, in particular, should visit.

A Hello Kitty Resort with 221 hotel rooms and villas, an amusement park, and sphinx is set to open its doors in 2025.

Located in the southern province of Hainan, the ambitious project will span 52 acres or roughly 210,437 square metres.

Here’s what Hello Kitty fans can expect in this upcoming park that looks like a Sanrio haven.

Egyptian-themed Hello Kitty sphinx stands tall in China resort

Hyatt Hotels and Hong Kong-based Keystone Group are collaborating to launch the Sanya Hello Kitty Theme Park Resort in 2025.

According to Yahoo, the park will feature 400 Sanrio characters, so you can meet all of Hello Kitty’s friend’s in one place.

A quick look at the artist’s sketch reveals it will have a giant purple castle, Egyptian-style pyramids, and a My Melody Pharaoh.

Thrill-seekers can ride roller-coasters and bumper cars while staying under the watchful eye of a Hello Kitty sphinx.

As can be seen from the photo, die-hard fans and merch collectors will go gaga over this whimsical destination which has Sanrio-themed elements on every street corner.

Other planned facilities include show-stopping performances, a bar, thrilling rides, a swimming pool, fitness centres, and a shopping street, reports Daily Mail.

Stay at a 221-room hotel

Guests will need more than a day to experience every adventure in the theme park.

The good news is, the park will also have a Hello Kitty hotel with 221 rooms and villas decorated with adorable Sanrio designs.

Foodies can also frequent 3 signature restaurants which will feature special menus based on various festivals across the year.

Theme park to open in 2025

The Hello Kitty Resort in China will likely open its doors in 2025.

Here’s to hoping we can travel freely and spend a few nights at this Sanrio wonderland. For now, it’s time to save up and fill your bucket list with destinations you want to visit.

Even if we don’t get to China to check this dreamland out, maybe we can have our own Hello Kitty Resort right here in Singapore some day.

