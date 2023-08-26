VivoCity Has Giant Hello Kitty & Rainbow Arches For Mid-Autumn, Enter A Floral Sanrio Paradise

VivoCity Celebrates Mid-Autumn Festival With Hello Kitty

The Mid-Autumn Festival is fast approaching and that means those in Singapore can look forward to exciting community light-ups.

This year, VivoCity is transforming its Sky Park into a ‘Garden of Lights’, featuring Sanrio’s most popular characters like Hello Kitty.

Though the event only fully opens on 31 Aug, some have already taken an early photo opportunity.

Photo ops galore with Sanrio characters

Eagle-eyed observers spotted the Sanrio setup and wasted no time posting sneak peeks on social media.

The photos show a larger-than-life Hello Kitty overlooking the mall’s rooftop space.

Apart from that, there also appears to be a series of rainbow arches with a Hello Kitty-shaped entryway, decorated with sweet pastel flowers and bows.

As though the walkway isn’t already adorable enough as it is, it even lights up at night, making for a dazzling photo when darkness falls.

The event isn’t just Hello Kitty-themed though.

Those who are Sanrio fans will be glad to see other characters like My Melody and Little Twin Stars, according to Sassy Mama.

Based on the photos on social media, there are also cutesy benches and seating areas that look like giant cartoon flowers.

Event open to the public on 31 Aug

VivoCity announced the ‘Garden of Lights’ event on Facebook yesterday (25 Aug).

It said that the “whimsical” Mid-Autumn event will commence on 31 Aug.

Though the post did not disclose when the event will end, Sassy Mama reported that visitors can enjoy the setup until 1 Oct.

For those who are interested in taking pictures with your favourite Sanrio characters, here’s how you can get there:



Garden of Lights @ VivoCity Sky Park

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Dates: 31 Aug – 1 Oct 2023

Nearest MRT station: Harbourfront

