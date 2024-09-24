25-year-old helper who got scolded by influencer in video alleges verbal abuse & stress

Helper in viral video alleges verbal abuse to agency

A video of a woman scolding her domestic helper went viral recently, with the latter alleging verbal abuse.

Regent Maid Agency uploaded a video to Facebook on 16 Sept, filmed by ‘Ms L’, a social media influencer and employer of one of their helpers.

In the video, Ms L sat at a table with a notebook open, speaking to a helper standing beside her.

Ms L alleged that she had started taking the video because her helper had not answered any of her questions for the past five minutes.

The issue stemmed from the helper reportedly failing to fill in a chore notebook.

The video then cut to a while later, with the employer saying that it had been one minute and 46 seconds of filming, yet she still didn’t receive any response.

Both parties remained silent for a while before Ms L suddenly slammed the table with her hand and yelled “Hello!”

“You think what? My time is very what?” said the employer said in an angry voice, pointing at the camera.

“What do you think you are?”

Employer dissatisfied over English skill of helper

According to Regent Maid Agency, Ms L had complained to them that the helper “did not meet her expectations” with regard to work pace and English language proficiency.

She implemented a chore notebook, requiring the helper to document all completed chores and the duration each one took.

However, the latter had failed to fill out the logbook and “experienced difficulties in communication”, said the employer.

The agency said that it worked to manage Ms L’s expectations about the helper’s capabilities and salary.

It added that it had provided support to both parties, including counselling sessions. Despite these attempts, Ms L’s discontent remained.

She allegedly planned to raise concerns to various Singapore ministers, including Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng, and Minister of Home Affairs Mr K. Shanmugam.

Helper in video wants to leave after alleged verbal abuse

8world News reported that the helper involved is a 25-year-old woman from Myanmar who has been working for Ms L since 12 July.

According to Ms Chen (name transliterated from Mandarin), the head of the maid agency, Ms L had intended to hire a helper with fluent English, but could only afford a novice.

The agent reminded Ms L of the 25-year-old’s poor English ability, but Ms L allegedly insisted on hiring her, saying she would give her time to learn.

However, Ms L began complaining to the agency just five days after the helper started work.

Ms Chen said that the helper had cried to the agency, alleging verbal abuse and substantial stress at her job.

The agency claimed that Ms L had forced her to fold clothing repeatedly from 1pm to midnight due to dissatisfaction with how she performed the task.

She even purportedly considered returning home to Myanmar and requested the agency take her back, but her employer refused.

“We are very concerned about her mental health and have been providing her with counselling,” Ms Chen stated.

Employer’s family allegedly threatened agency staff

The agency also said that Ms L had refused to pay for replacement fees, resulting in her keeping the helper in employment.

Despite explaining the replacement policy, Ms Chen alleged that Ms L and her family would threaten the agency’s staff, including saying they would bring the media to their office and post negatively about them online.

NTUC’s Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) stated that it was aware of the incident and had raised the matter to the Ministry of Manpower for further investigation.

The CDE encouraged any migrant domestic workers in need of help to contact its 24-hour helpline at 1800-2255-233.

Also read: S’pore helper runs away while taking out trash, agency investigating

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Regent Maid Agency on Facebook.