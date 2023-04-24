M’sia Helper Allegedly Makes Baby Perform Obscene Acts On Her, Police Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Baby Subjected To Obscene Acts By Helper In Leaked Videos

On 20 Apr, a Facebook post by a concerned person in Malaysia asked to look out for the family of a baby allegedly subjected to obscene acts.

According to a China Press article, indecent photos and videos of a helper who allegedly subjected a baby to obscene acts were leaked to a former employer.

Concerned about the baby’s safety, they put up a post looking for the baby’s family and helper’s current employer.

Police said they’re investigating the case under child abuse.

Obscene videos & images of helper with baby leaked

A woman who spoke to China Press said her friend had hired the helper four years ago, but terminated her employment due to work performance and attitude issues.

But on Wednesday (19 Apr), her friend was suddenly pulled into a WhatsApp chat group, which contained lewd videos of the helper.

It shocked the woman’s friend, who was unsure how to deal with it for a while.

She then went to report the case to the police in hopes that they could arrest the helper and prevent the baby from further abuse.

Videos allegedly leaked by boyfriend

The woman suspects the boyfriend of the helper had leaked the obscene videos, as the members of the WhatsApp chat group were all the helper’s friends and former employers.

She said the videos were likely not taken for mass circulation and were sent to a boyfriend.

The shocking videos include getting a baby to suck on a woman’s nipples and touch her private parts.

Netizens asked not to spread videos

Since exposing the story, the woman has received several requests online for the videos.

However, she refused and urged netizens not to spread the videos.

The purpose of the post is to find the baby’s family and take appropriate actions to prevent further harm.

Translated, the post read:

“Notice!! Whose helper is this? She made a baby perform obscene acts and posted images and videos of the acts. I hope this baby’s parents will be able to see this post. If you know who this helper’s employer is or if you’re the employer, please PM me.”

Photos of the helper accompanied the caption.

Police investigating

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Children Crime Investigation Division principal assistant director ACP Siti Kamsiah Hassan told China Press that a case has been opened for investigating this matter.

She thanked the newspaper for providing the information.

The police will summon the relevant persons, including the woman who reported the case and all members of the WhatsApp group, within a few days, she said.

Police are still looking for the suspects and haven’t made any arrests yet.

They are investigating the case under Section 8 of the Child Sexual Offences Act 2017.

