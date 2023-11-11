Helper Punches Face Of Elderly Woman With Dementia 4 Times, Sentenced To Jail

Helper Punches Face Of Elderly Woman, She Falls & Suffers Leg Fracture

Many Singaporean households employ domestic helpers to take care of vulnerable young or elderly people.

Most employers wouldn’t expect their helpers to end up beating the very people they’re supposed to be caring for.

A helper punched the face of an elderly woman with dementia four times, causing her to fall and fracture her leg.

For her actions, she was sentenced to 13 months’ jail.

Helper hired to take care of bedridden elderly woman

Oo Win Kyi, 32, a domestic helper from Myanmar, was hired to take of her employer’s 86-year-old mother, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The elderly woman had suffered from a stroke in February 2022, leaving her bedridden. She also had dementia.

To that end, Oo lived in her employer’s Sengkang flat, doing household chores on top of caring for the old lady.

Helper punches elderly woman while trying to help her up

At 5.29pm on 19 Oct, Oo attempted to help the elderly woman stand up to do exercises.

However, the woman slumped back down towards the floor.

At this point, Oo pulled the victim up and punched her four times in the face.

This caused her to fall and injure her leg.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras in the flat.

Elderly woman suffers leg fracture

Later that night, Oo told her employer that his mother’s leg was swollen.

He took her to Sengkang General Hospital, where an X-ray found that she had suffered a fracture on her leg.

She was warded the next day and has yet to be discharged.

Her son subsequently checked his CCTV footage and found out about the violent incident.

After he called the police, Oo was arrested on 22 Oct.

Helper who punches elderly woman pleads guilty to assault

In court on Friday (10 Nov), Oo pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a person whom she knew was vulnerable.

She also faced another charge — for biting the elderly woman’s hand on 17 Oct and hitting her with an abs roller.

This charge was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Judge says heavier sentence necessary

Eventually, the judge sentenced Oo to 13 months in prison, pointing out that she was supposed to take care of the victim but harmed her instead.

Additionally, the victim was unable to defend herself as she was bedridden and suffering from dementia.

Thus, he felt that a heavier sentence was necessary to act as a deterrent.

Hopefully, the elderly victim who is still in hospital will recover soon.

