2-Bedroom Heritage Apartment Near Orchard Road Available For Rent, 7-Min Walk To Tanglin Mall

Two-Bedroom Apartment Built In 1949 Available For Rent Via Bidding

How many of us get to say that we live in heritage buildings that boast beautiful colonial designs and rich history?

Not many, we’d wager. But one lucky bidder will soon get to live in a charming heritage apartment, built circa 1949 to 1950, for a two-year tenure.

Singapore Land Authority (SLA) shared the impressive features of the ground-floor Nassim Hill Flats property, such as large windows, lush greenery, and its proximity to multiple amenities.

It is a seven-minute walk to Tanglin Mall and a six-minute walk to Botanic Gardens. The unit will be available for moving in on 24 Mar.

Apartment boasts features considered modern for its time

According to SLA’s Facebook post, the property was built in 1949 to house senior officers under the colonial administration.

The ground-floor apartment was considered modern for its time, with two bedrooms and a living room equipped with large windows for optimal ventilation, allowing occupiers to enjoy the natural lighting through the windows.

The large windows also serve to enlarge the interior of the rooms visually.

The apartment comprises three bathrooms, making up an approximate total gross floor area of about 2,684.50 sq ft.

The unfurnished unit has essential features — a bathtub, gas cooker, built-in cupboards, telephone, and radio lines.

Perhaps most impressive, however, is how the living room opens up to a balcony in the front and a verandah at the back. Tenants can enjoy a view of lush greenery from these extended platforms.

A stone’s throw away from Orchard Road & Botanic Gardens

Prospective buyers would be glad to know that the apartment is within walking distance of numerous amenities, such as the Napier MRT station.

It is also only a seven-minute walk away from Tanglin Mall.

Two healthcare facilities and hawker centres — the Zion Food Centre and the Empress Road Market and Food Centre — are nearby.

Those who love shopping and nature may find the 28 Nassim Hill apartment especially ideal, as it is only a stone’s throw away from Orchard Road and a six-minute walk to Singapore Botanic Gardens.

28 Nassim Hill

Address: 28 Nassim Hill, Singapore 258471

Nearest MRT: Napier station

If this property is right up your alley, check out more information on bidding for it here.

Bids close on 24 Feb 2023 at 12pm sharp, so we can see how much people are willing to pay for this impressive apartment then.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Land Authority on Facebook.