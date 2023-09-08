Dogs Stranded In Hong Kong Kennels Amid Floods, Volunteers Brave Downpour To Rescue Canines

Dogs Left Stranded In Hong Kong Kennels With Water Level Reaching Necks

As Hong Kong (HK) was struck with record rainfall on Thursday (7 Sep) night, a number of services in the city faced disruption.

However, humans weren’t the only living beings affected by the ensuing floods.

Turns out, many dogs were left stranded in kennels, with water levels reaching the necks of some canines.

Thankfully, volunteers came to the dogs’ aid, bringing them indoors and away from the torrential rain.

Dogs left stranded in Hong Kong kennels after record rainfall on 7 Sep

One of the kennels affected by the floods was Animals Volunteer Charity in Fanling, a rural town on the northern outskirts of HK.

At about 11.30pm on Thursday (7 Sep), the kennel shared on Facebook that its “dog park” was badly flooded and that the power supply had been cut.

They urged volunteers to head down to rescue the canines or reach out to the relevant authorities if they were unable to.

A few hours later, the Facebook page shared pictures showing the flooded dog farm, which reportedly housed about 20 canines at the time.

Water levels at the farm appeared to have reached the necks of some dogs.

A few of them were even seen swimming in the muddy waters.

Volunteer bitten while rescuing dogs

Even though roads to the dog park were closed, volunteers reportedly headed down on foot to rescue the animals.

At about 7.40am, the non-profit organisation shared that water levels had receded by about 90%.

However, volunteers were reportedly still busy helping to arrange accommodations for the pooches.

The Facebook page also shared that one volunteer had suffered injuries and had to be conveyed to the hospital.

Be warned that the following image is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

Amidst the chaos, they had apparently been bitten by one of the dogs, sustaining deep wounds on their wrist.

Vet clinic also affected by sudden downpour & flood

Animal shelter House of Joy & Mercy in Ma On Shan was similarly affected by the flood.

At about 1.30am, it shared a video showing the severe flood situation on its premises.

Even though the elevated cages were seemingly not affected, those on the ground were almost entirely submerged.

Volunteers also came to the shelter’s aid amid the downpour, helping to move the animals to higher ground.

It’s heartening to see volunteers coming to the animals’ help in spite of the challenging weather conditions at the time.

We hope the floods in HK will subside soon so both humans and their furry friends can go back to leading their normal lives.

