Hong Kong Hit By Widespread Floods After Heaviest Rainfall In 139 Years, All Schools Shut

Hong Kong Faces Widespread Floods After Recording 158.11mm Hourly Rainfall On 7 Sep Night

Hong Kong (HK) was plagued with widespread floods after it recorded its heaviest hourly rainfall in 139 years on Thursday (7 Sep) night.

The severe flooding has brought the entire city to a standstill, with all classes suspended and several subway stations closed.

The HK government has also urged employers to allow their staff to work from home, if feasible.

Hong Kong faces widespread flood, with muddy water gushing down streets

According to a press release, the Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) recorded 158.1mm of rainfall between 11pm on Thursday (7 Sep) and midnight on Friday (8 Sep).

This is the highest hourly rainfall recorded in 139 years since 1884.

The HK government also issued the Black Rainstorm Warning Signal — used to indicate rainfall of more than 70mm in an hour — at 11.05pm on Thursday.

According to CNN, this is the first time it has done so in two years.

The torrential rainfall caused widespread flooding in the city, especially in low-lying areas.

This street in the eastern district of Chai Wan was immediately transformed into a river as muddy waters came gushing down at high speeds.

Over in the northern district of Wong Tai Sin, water gushed down entrances leading to the subway station.

Service at several stations on the Kwun Tong Line was suspended due to the flood situation.

Temple Mall North, a shopping centre located next to Wong Tai Sin station, faced a similar fate, with the basement level completely submerged in brown floodwater.

HK government suspends classes on 8 Sep

At about 6am on Friday, the HK government announced the suspension of all classes for the day.

The government cited “extreme conditions caused by extensive flooding” as well as “serious traffic disruption” for the suspension.

They also urged employers to adopt a “sympathetic and flexible work arrangement” and allow their employees to work from home if feasible.

The government expects the “extreme conditions” to last till noon on the same day.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.