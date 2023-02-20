Hong Lim Noodle Hawker Falls & Breaks Arm, Opens Stall Next Day As Per Normal

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hong Lim Food Centre Noodle Hawker Breaks Arm, Undergoes Surgery To Fix Metal Plate

To many Singaporeans, hawker food is an indispensable part of life, and some hawkers take their vocation very seriously too.

One hawker in Hong Lim Food Centre showed how serious she was about feeding Singaporeans after she fell and broke her arm.

Shrugging off the injury, she proceeded to open her stall the next day as per normal.

Hong Lim hawker works at stall daily at age 72

The heroic hawker, Madam Li Youjiao (transliterated from Mandarin), reportedly turns up for work at Ji Ji Noodle House every day at the age of 72.

This is despite her two daughters having taken over the operations of the stall.

She’s rewarded by good business at the stall, which usually sees healthy queues of customers ordering their wanton noodles during peak hours.

Hawker falls & breaks arm on 15 Feb

Unfortunately, a mishap occurred last Wednesday (15 Feb).

Mdm Li’s daughter Zhong Xueli, 48, told Shin Min Daily News that her mother slipped and fell while closing up in the early hours of the morning.

As she used her right arm to shield her head from impact, the arm got broken.

However, she said she was alright and went home to sleep.

She insisted on going to stall

After waking up later that morning, Mdm Li found that her arms were limp.

Nevertheless, she maintained that she was not in pain and insisted on going to the stall anyway.

She kept saying that she was “afraid the customers won’t have anything to eat”, Ms Zhong said.

The elderly woman pretended like nothing was amiss and continued working till 3pm, washing dishes and even carrying buckets.

At that time, her arm had already swollen to many times its size, prompting customers to tell her,

Auntie, your arm is very swollen, you need to see a doctor.

Hawker goes to hospital, undergoes surgery

Mdm Li finally agreed to go to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a broken arm.

She subsequently underwent surgery to install a metal plate in her arm.

Asked how it went, she said the injury wasn’t painful any more and she was going to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, they decided to shut the stall for a few days from 16 Feb as Mdm Li recovered, posting a notice informing the public of the mishap.

This prompted customers to express concern for her well-being and send Ms Zhong countless well-wishes via text message.

However, these concerns were short-lived as she was discharged on Monday (20 Feb). The stall will thus resume business on Tuesday (21 Feb).

The injury will take about a month to heal, but Mdm Li asked to be released when she realised that others were waiting for beds at the hospital.

Not the 1st time hawker breaks arm at the stall

Ms Zhong told Shin Min that that wasn’t the first time her mother had fallen while at the stall.

Previously, Mdm Li was wiping down the signboard when she also fell and broke her arm.

Like the latest incident, a metal was also inserted into her arm.

Additionally, she underwent about seven operations a few years ago due to glaucoma and varicose veins caused by standing at the stall for a long time.

Stall has been running for 58 years

Ms Zhong said her mother still cares greatly about the stall despite her age.

After all, her family has been running it for 58 years.

She’s grateful for the concern from the public, adding,

Mum seems to care more for the customers than me and my sister.

MS News thanks Mdm Li for her dedication and wishes her a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.