Eng’s Wanton Noodles Fined S$3.3K For Serving Unsafe Food, 68 Diners Had Stomach Flu Symptoms

68 People Report Stomach Flu Symptoms In May 2021 After Consuming Food From Eng’s Wanton Noodles

In May 2021, Eng’s Wanton Noodles at Tanjong Katong Road was suspended after some customers experienced stomach flu symptoms following the consumption of food from the establishment.

On Wednesday (19 Oct), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) reported that the licensee of Eng’s Wanton Noodles was fined S$3,300 for serving food unfit for consumption.

A joint investigation apparently found that ready-to-eat ingredients had failed the limits stated under the Singapore Food Regulations.

Ingredients at Eng’s Wanton Noodles reportedly breach stipulated microbiological limits

On Wednesday (19 Oct), SFA shared a press release revealing that Lao Huo Tang Group Pte Ltd, the licensee of Eng’s Wanton Noodles, was given a S$3,300 fine for selling food “unfit for consumption”.

SFA received feedback from 68 individuals who reportedly experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from the noodles stall between 14 May 2021 and 17 May 2021.

As a result, the renowned eatery at 287 Tanjong Katong Road was suspended from 18 May 2021 to 28 Jun 2021.

It also had its food hygiene grade downgraded from “A” to “C” for a period of 12 months. A review is due in Feb 2023.

A joint investigation by SFA and the Ministry of Health found that ready-to-eat food ingredients such as char siew and choi sim had failed the microbiological limits stipulated under the Singapore Food Regulations.

SFA took the opportunity to remind stakeholders that food safety is a joint responsibility.

While SFA continues to ensure that regulatory measures are implemented and enforced, the F&B industry and consumers should also play their part.

SFA also advised members of the public not to patronise food establishments with poor hygiene practices.

They may provide feedback on these establishments via SFA’s online feedback form.

