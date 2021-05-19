Eng’s Wanton Mee At Tanjong Katong Suspended After 13 Come Down With Stomach Flu

While Katong boasts shiok eateries galore, wanton mee enthusiasts are likely to recognise Eng’s Wanton Noodle at 287 Tanjong Katong Road best.

Source

Famed for their springy wanton noodles and homemade signature chilli sauce, many have frequented the stall for a bowl of dry wanton mee.

However, customers won’t be able to do so for while, as the eatery has been ordered to close till further notice.

Eng’s wanton noodles suspended from 18 May

According to a notice by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), they’ve suspended Eng’s Wanton Noodles’ Tanjong Katong outlet from Tuesday (18 May).

Apparently, 13 diners have come down with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating there between 14 and 16 May.

Gastroenteritis symptoms, or stomach flu, typically include diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Thankfully, none of the affected customers required hospitalisation, says SFA. They sought outpatient treatment, self-medicated, or recovered without treatment.

However, to prevent the recurrence of such cases, SFA has ordered the restaurant to close till further notice.

Staff to retrain under Food Safety Course

All staff will need to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course before the eatery can reopen.

Source

They also have to test negative for foodborne pathogens, before returning to work as food handlers.

The board reminds all food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

Meanwhile, it also encourages the public to report poor hygiene practices at F&B outlets via SFA’s online feedback form.

Look forward to the restaurant’s reopening

Hopefully, with food safety re-training and proper sanitisation, the restaurant can reopen soon.

Even though we cannot dine in till 13 Jun, many would still like to dabao back a bowl of wanton mee or two.

Let’s hope that Eng’s Wantan Noodle will be able to resume operations soon for that to happen.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.