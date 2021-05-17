Katong Zi Char Stall Owner Delivers Food With Letter To Thank Customer’s Support

With Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) in full swing, the recent stricter measures will hit F&B outlets the most. No dine-ins effectively means that eateries can only depend on takeaways and deliveries to stay afloat.

On Sunday (16 May), a customer who ordered delivery at a Katong zi char stall was surprised by a personalised thank-you letter that came along with the food.

Apparently, the stall owner wanted to thank his support in this “most difficult time”.

Sharing the story on Facebook, the customer – Mr Sim – hopes that the zi char stall can survive this tough period.

Source

Katong stall delivers food with a personalised letter

According to Mr Sim, he stumbled upon the stall ‘Happy Wok’ in Katong in search of new dining options.

Confirming that delivery is available, he took up the owner’s recommendation of curry fish head — a spicy local delight.

Half an hour later, Abel – the stall owner – delivered the dish to Mr Sim’s doorstep, along with a neatly printed personalised letter addressed to Mr Sim.

The letter thanks Mr Sim’s support to the humble stall when they need it the most.

Source

The sweet gesture took Mr Sim by surprise. He wondered, “Where on earth did he find a printer to print a personalised letter? I was touched!”

Almost bankrupted by ‘Circuit Breaker’

Apparently, after taking over the zi char stall in Mar 2020, Abel’s business was hit hard by ‘Circuit Breaker’ a month later.

He almost went bankrupt then, as costs of running a stall amounted to about $50,000 a month.

Faced again with restrictions in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), the stall plunges into an existential crisis yet again.

As such, through sharing the story on social media, Mr Sim hopes that the stall won’t be as badly affected this time.

Good food deserves support

According to Mr Sim, he really liked Abel’s curry fish head. In fact, their rendition changed his mind about the dish with its amazing slew of flavours.

Source

Therefore, if you’re looking for food to dabao, you know what to do.

There are many local stalls like ‘Happy Wok’ that will be suffering considerably during the next month.

But with our support, we can potentially tide through the difficult period together.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.