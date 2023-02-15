Patient At M’sia Hospital Stabs Another Thrice With Knife From Staff Pantry, Police Investigating

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Patient Brought In By Police To Selangor Hospital Stabs Another With Knife

A hospital is a place where people expect to feel safe, but that was not the case at a hospital in Selangor, Malaysia, where a patient inflicted multiple stabs on another patient while waiting to receive medical attention at the emergency department.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries to his back and abdomen and subsequently underwent surgery after the attack.

Authorities revealed that the victim is currently in stable condition.

Patient stabs victim three times

According to The Straits Times (ST), the patient in question stabbed the victim, a dengue patient, thrice.

ST reported that the perpetrator was a psychiatry patient who was allegedly upset over the long wait at Selayang Hospital.

At the time of the incident, all the wards at the emergency department were full, with many other patients awaiting treatment.

The perpetrator had apparently taken a knife from the staff nurse pantry and stabbed the victim once in the back and twice in the abdomen, reported ST.

The knife ended up being wedged into the victim’s abdomen. As a result, he needed to undergo an operation.

Police investigating incident

In a media statement on Wednesday (15 Feb), Malaysia’s Health Ministry confirmed the incident that happened at 3pm on Tuesday (14 Feb).

Medical staff on site reacted quickly by holding the attacker back and handing him to the police.

Meanwhile, the victim underwent emergency surgery. He is currently conscious and in stable condition at the same hospital.

A police report has been filed by medical staff who witnessed the incident. The case is still under police investigation.

Authorities call for protocol review after attacker stabs patient at hospital

After rumours swirled that the incident was due to overcrowding at the hospital, Malaysia’s Director-General Of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah took to Twitter to dispute the “disinformation”.

He explained that the perpetrator was a psychiatric patient that the police had brought in, and that the incident could have happened anywhere.

In light of the incident, he highlighted the importance of safeguarding patients in emergency departments and clinics. In addition, he called for a review of the protocols for patients with psychiatric disorders.

He was responding to a netizen who reposted the ST article with the caption, “KKM have fallen. That’s the tweet.”

Hopefully, following the unfortunate incident, hospitals will revise their protocols to prevent further displeasure and potential accidents among patients.

Featured image adapted from Clinical Research Malaysia.