Statue Of Mary At Hougang Church Defaced On 13 Nov Morning

Located amidst the modern HDB blocks of Hougang is the Church Of The Nativity Of The Blessed Virgin Mary, a place of worship constructed more than a century ago.

However, on Thursday (12 Nov), a statue of Mary at the Hougang church was reportedly “defaced”.

The church has since issued a statement on Facebook urging parishioners and other members who share the Faith not to speculate nor spread information from unofficial sources.

Hougang church urge parishioners to avoid speculations

According to the statement dated 13 Nov, a statue of Mary at the Hougang church’s courtyard was found defaced on Thursday (12 Nov) morning.

The church has since lodged a police report.

While investigations are ongoing, the church urges parishioners and others who share the Faith to not speculate and share information from unverified sources.

Official updates will be posted on the church’s Facebook page here.

Constructed more than a century ago

Constructed in 1901, the church is known as the oldest Catholic church built for the Teochew community in Serangoon.

Though it was only able to accommodate 650 worshippers initially, the church was expanded in 1933 to more than double its capacity.

Since then, the church has reportedly been the centre of activities for Catholics and non-Catholics alike, frequently organising outings, film shows, and fairs.

The church is also home to an iconic marble statue – “The Immaculate Conception of Mary” – presented by Sultan Ibrahim of Johor.

The statue can be found at the church’s entrance, with 1 angel sculpture on each side.

Hope the culprit will be brought to justice soon

It’s disturbing to hear of someone defacing a statue of such religious significance.

That said, we have no doubts that our officers in blue will get to the bottom of this and serve justice to the culprit involved.

Meanwhile, we hope worshippers and other members of the Faith would heed the church’s advice and avoid speculating and share unverified information.

