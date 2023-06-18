Man Downs 2 Bottles Of Beer Hands-Free At Hougang Coffeeshop As Crowd Cheers Him On

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Chugs Beers & Parties With Hougang Coffeeshop Crowd

Sometimes, living life to the fullest does not mean we have to go to fancy places and drink expensive booze.

One man in Hougang proved that all you need is a coffeeshop, some beers, a chair, and an enthusiastic, supportive crowd to do just that.

In a series of TikTok videos, the man could be seen downing two bottles of beer at once.

Then, he proceeded to sing for other patrons, who seemed to be also having the time of their lives.

Man at Hougang coffeeshop downs 2 bottles of beer simultaneously

In the first video, the man was standing on a plastic chair you would typically see at a coffeeshop.

The coffeeshop he was at seemed to be hosting an event, as an emcee was present and hyping the crowd up.

The man, donning a sparkly jacket, put the openings of two beer bottles in his mouth. Then, he proceeded to tilt his head back to chug both bottles at the same time, hands-free.

This feat got the people around him cheering, clapping, and whistling for him.

When he emptied the bottles, a woman walked up and stuck what appeared to be two S$50 notes to his cheeks.

The man then took off his jacket and started singing to his enthusiastic supporters.

Sings & parties with crowd, receives red packet

The second video was in response to a comment implying that he might need an ambulance after downing so much beer in one go.

On the contrary, the man seemed completely fine and was still serenading his audience.

At one point, he even received a red packet from another male patron — possibly a tip for his impressive entertaining skills.

The exact date of this event is unclear.

Comments praised the man for bringing joy to the people around him

In the comments, some sharp viewers noticed this happened at a coffeeshop at Block 684 Hougang St 61.

Another user said they would rather coffeeshop patrons have fun like this than see them in an altercation. They praised the man for bringing some joy to people’s mundane lives.

Someone also said the man was enjoying the golden years of his life. In response, the OP added that the atmosphere was cheerful and bustling when the man arrived.

When a user pointed out that this might disturb nearby residents, the OP pointed out that all this took place before 10pm.

Well, as long as it does not bother others in the area, it is good to embrace the present, be spontaneous, and have fun like the people in the video.

