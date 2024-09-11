Woman in Japan gets silent phone calls 100 times a day, turns out it’s her husband

Husband in Japan calls wife 100 times a day & gets arrested

In a perplexing expression of love gone awry, a man from Japan has been arrested for violating anti-staling laws towards his wife.

From 10 July to 3 Aug, the 31-year-old woman found herself ensnared in a relentless flood of phone calls. According to Sora News, the wife received about 100 such calls daily, but whenever she picked up the call, she would be greeted by utter silence on the other end.

Unfortunately, the woman was unable to find out who was behind the harassment as the caller would not speak a word to her. She also could not block the caller’s number as it wouldn’t appear on her phone’s caller ID.

Calls never came when husband didn’t have access to phone

For weeks, the woman grappled with the incessant calls until an unusual pattern emerged.

She realised that the phone calls only occurred during the day and never at night when she and her husband were asleep. Unusually, the calls also did not come whenever she played mobile games using her husband’s phone.

Piece by piece, the woman came upon a shocking realisation: The calls never came whenever her husband did not have access to his phone.

This disturbing observation propelled the woman to seek police intervention.

Husband says it’s expression of love

On 4 Sept, the Hyogo Prefectural Police arrested the woman’s 38-year-old husband under stalking charges.

Upon interrogation, the husband confessed to the silent bombardment of calls from 10 July to 4 Aug. He explained that he configured his phone so it would hide his number whenever he called her.

Police investigations revealed that the couple lived happily together and it was reportedly the first time the police had ever arrested a husband phone-stalking his wife while they were living together.

When questioned about his motives, the man said his actions were driven by an overwhelming sense of love.

“I love my wife, and made phone calls to her without saying anything,” he said, as reported by Sora News.

The police also noted that the couple were not experiencing any marital problems.

