Ice Magic Security Guard Reportedly Gets Into Fight With Customer, Police Called To Scene

Ice Magic Security Guard Reportedly Gets Into Fight With Father & Son Over Fallen Wristband

During the December school holidays, those who can’t experience a winter wonderland overseas might want to head down to Ice Magic: The Great Fantasy on Ice.

The pop-up attraction promises much fun in the snow, but outside, some people were seemingly getting hot under the collar.

A security guard reportedly got into a fight with a father and son over a fallen wristband.

The police eventually had to be called to the scene.

Security guard was checking tickets when wristband fell to ground

The incident occurred on Sunday (11 Dec) at the Bayfront Event Space where Ice Magic is being held, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The attraction has been seeing long queues since it opened earlier this month.

According to a witness, a security guard and another man were seen engaging in an altercation at about 4pm.

It’s believed that the security guard was checking tickets when a customer’s wristband fell to the ground for some reason.

Fight starts over fallen Ice Magic wristband

The customer seemed to indicate that the security guard should pick up the fallen wristband, the witness said.

An argument then ensued, with the customer’s father also joining in.

Soon, the squabble turned physical, with the security guard and customer pushing and shoving each other and throwing punches.

The witness went over to pick up the wristband and stop the men from fighting.

Police called, they arrive & question people

Later, the security guard called the police, who arrived and questioned a few people.

At least three officers were present, though no obvious injuries to either of the parties were observed.

The police confirmed the incident to Shin Min when queried, saying that three men were involved.

Their ages ranged from 39 to 69.

The 39-year-old man suffered light injuries but declined to be sent to hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Customers queue for hours to enter Ice Magic

One reason why tempers might have flared is the long wait to enter Ice Magic faced by a number of customers.

In a Facebook post last Saturday (10 Dec), a customer said he had a “terrible waiting experience” at Ice Magic.

The queue to borrow a jacket and boots alone was 2 hours long, he added.

There was also no crowd control outside the premises, he claimed.

Apparently, if the people inside aren’t willing to exit, those outside would have to wait even longer, he maintained.

In the end, he left without entering.

Another netizen who posted on the same day said she booked the 3-7pm slot, but had to queue for 1.5 hours before getting in.

However, she heard that some people had to queue up for four hours.

In TikTok video posted on Sunday (11 Dec), a woman said she spent about 2.5 hours queueing for 15 minutes of fun at most.

That’s because she and her companions queued for 1.5 hours to get in, and another one hour to get on the snow slope as there were no more boots.

They left without checking out the other activities because there were “too many people”, she added.

Ice Magic apologises for long waiting times

Ice Magic has apologised for the long waiting times and inconvenience caused to customers.

They’re doing all they can to ease the long waiting times, AsiaOne quoted them as saying.

One step they’ve taken is to allow guests with a ticket for the 3pm session to visit any time between 3-7pm and stay as long as they want till 10pm.

Those who were unable to enter on 10 Dec may also reschedule their visit for another day without any additional costs.

