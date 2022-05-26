Changi Airport Snoopy Pop-Up Has Snow Activities Like A Slide, Luge Rides & Trenches

Changi Airport Snoopy Pop-Up Lets Kids Have Fun With Peanuts Characters For June Holidays

The Peanuts comic strip will trigger childhood memories of reading newspapers with siblings and friends. While kids today may not read the comics anymore, a new pop-up happening over the June holidays will let you relive happy memories of the Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang with them.

The Snoopy Adventure at Changi Airport will run daily from 27 May to 26 Jun, 1 to 3 Jul, and 8 to 11 Jul 2022.

Families looking to cure the winter travel bug can visit their double-storey snowhouse at Terminal 3 (T3). Expect a chilly adventure with their snow luge rides, snow slides, mini trenches, and more!

Snoopy pop-up has snow slides & mini excavator

Singapore’s humidity may deter kids from going outdoors⁠. Fortunately, there’s a new pop-up at Changi Airport where the fam can cool down and make winter memories.

The usual playground slides are enough to get the kiddos excited, so imagine one with snow that they can slide down while sitting on a rubber buoy.

Slightly older thrill-seekers who love an adventure could try zooming down a 10-metre snow luge instead at exhilarating speed.

There’s nothing more wintery than shovelling snow and kids can experience that with mini excavators that’ll let them dig snow trenches.

With all the makings of an almost realistic snowy location, the kiddos will be having fun in a winter wonderland. Plus imagine how adorable they’d look in puffy snow jackets and boots.

Parents can join in the fun too by basking in the snowfall, complete with a light and sound experience that makes it all the more magical.

Pose with life-sized Peanuts characters

While everyone’s having a whale of a time, what better way to commemorate the experience than with photos? Your pictures can be much more special with the Peanuts gang in them, so try to find life-sized versions of the characters at five photo spots around T3.

The biggest photo op you can’t miss is the 5-metre tall structure of Snoopy and Woodstock on a skateboard, right by the departure halls. Take a closer look and you’ll see the 2,500 delicate hydrangeas and pom poms that intricately form this massive masterpiece.

Artistic kiddos can get creative at the acrylic-rub and colouring station to make drawings that will make you proud.

You can even board a school bus with Charlie Brown or attend meet-and-greet sessions happening on 28 and 29 May at T3B2 ST3PS, and 4 and 5 Jun at the Peanuts Snow Hangout.

Grab collectibles like bags & tumblers

To preserve your memories with the Peanuts gang, you can grab collectibles like their mini convertible backpack, reusable tumbler, and design mini-canvas sling bag.

That’s the children’s school bags and other accessories sorted for the next year.

Spend a fun June holiday at the Snoopy pop-up

Interested visitors can refer to the details below to plan their visit to the pop-up:



Location: Changi Airport Terminal 3

Operating Hours: 11am-10pm daily (Registration for the first slot starts at 10:40am)

Operating dates: 27 May to 26 June, 1 to 3 and 8 to 11 July

Duration: 20 to 25 minutes of playtime per slot

While we usually head to Changi Airport to visit cooler destinations for the summer, there’s also an option to visit Changi Airport to chill and have fun. You can head to their website to learn more about the event.

Thanks to the mini slow slide, excavators and snow-covered play area, kids can make winter memories in our sunny city.

Featured image courtesy of Changi Airport Group.