Gardens By The Bay’s Flower Dome Has Massive Cupcakes & Candy Canes Till 3 Jan 2022

Even if you’re not planning to travel far this holiday season, there are whimsical attractions that imbue the spirit of the festive season closer to home.

Garden by the Bay’s Flower Dome is expected to undergo a Christmas transformation for its Poinsettia Wishes floral display. This year, expect towering cupcakes and candy canes that transform the dome into a giant snow globe.

Source

Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect, if you want to check it out.

Huge cupcake ferris wheel and marshmallow snowman

Poinsettia Wishes is inspired by holiday treats found in Nordic countries. If you’re not heading up North in the upcoming weeks, you can still visit a winter wonderland in sunny Singapore.

One of the main attractions is the 8-metre-tall cupcake ferris wheel that will trigger your cravings for sweet pastries.

Source

Olaf from Frozen may be made of clumps of snow. But this delectable “snowman” we spotted living in the Flower Dome seems to be made of marshmallows, touting Pocky sticks for arms.

Source

True to its theme, the displays are surrounded by festive plants like cyclamens, poinsettias, skimmias, violas, and helleborus, blanketed by snow.

Source

Candied apple Christmas carriage for Cinderella hopefuls

Sticking to your usual diet will probably be a challenge upon seeing this candied apple Christmas carriage. A clever homage to Cinderella’s pumpkin coach, we think the rainbow sprinkles and little gnomes put an adorable spin on the concept.

Source

The installation also has massive baking equipment like rolling pins and wooden spoons laying among pine trees and poinsettias.

Source

Perhaps your mums will be inspired to whip up interesting confections for holiday dinners. We certainly don’t mind at all if candied apples or marshmallow snowmen turn up on the dinner table for dessert.

Visit Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome exhibition till 3 Jan 2022

Gardens by the Bay’s Christmas display will be up till 3 Jan 2022, so you’ll have plenty of time to plan a trip with the fam.

Interested visitors can purchase tickets on their website. A pro-tip is to check if you can use your SingapoRediscover vouchers to snag tickets as their validity has been extended till Mar 2022.

Here’s how to get to the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay.

Address: Flower Dome at Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Dates: 26 Nov 2021–3 Jan 2022

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

A giant snow globe in the heart of a garden

As we round out 2021, it’s exciting to see the familiar Gardens by the Bay’s Flower Dome undergo a transformation into a giant snow globe filled with festive plants and sweet desserts.

Though our hot and humid country is far from Europe, the thought of seeing a Poinsettia grove up close instead of our native rain trees – could switch things up for the fam and friends, and be a great way to wrap up the year with good memories.

Best to stop by a bakery to satisfy any cupcake cravings for real though, after your visit to GBTB.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gardens By The Bay.