It’s been almost a year since each Singaporean was given $100 in SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, for use at hotels and attractions.

However, many of us may not have used them yet, for various reasons.

Thus, their validity has now been extended by 3 months to 31 Mar 2022.

However, if you’re using them, the booking must be by 31 Dec.

Some haven’t used vouchers due to Covid-19 restrictions

In a media release on Monday (22 Nov), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said they understand some Singaporeans may not have used their vouchers yet.

This is due to Covid-19 restrictions limiting group sizes and capacity at many attractions.

This year, Singapore saw 2 waves of Heightened Alerts and a 2-month-long Stabilisation Phase where we were allowed to gather only in groups of 2.

Voucher validity extended a 2nd time

Thus, STB has decided to allow Singaporeans more time to enjoy their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers.

We’ll now be able to use them for eligible attractions, hotels and tours till 31 Mar – 3 months longer than the previous deadline of 31 Dec.

This is the 2nd extension; the scheme was initially set to expire on 30 Jun but it was extended to 31 Dec.

Bookings must be made by 31 Dec

However, this time STB will require us to make our bookings before 31 Dec.

They strongly encouraged Singaporeans to plan what they’re doing beforehand, and make bookings early.

This is especially if they want to redeem the vouchers for experiences during the festive season and Dec and Mar school holidays.

Close to 1.3 million have used vouchers

So far, close to 1.3 million Singaporeans have used their vouchers at least once as of 1 Nov.

That amounted to over 1.6 million transactions, spending $256 million, STB said.

However, that means there’s still a sizeable number who haven’t used them yet.

More booking slots will be added

The vouchers may be redeemed online via the same 5 authorised booking partners:

Changi Recommends GlobalTix Klook Traveloka Trip.com

Some Singaporeans may fret that they may miss out due to a rush of people trying to use their vouchers.

Therefore, these 5 websites will add more add more booking slots up till 31 Mar.

Physical booking counters also available

For those who may have trouble navigating the website, physical booking counters are also available.

They’re situated at 66 locations islandwide, including community centres/clubs, malls, post offices and some attractions. A list can be found here.

Singaporeans can just bring their IC and be assisted by staff in making their bookings.

However, websites and physical booking counters will accept SingapoRediscovers voucher bookings only up till 1 Jan.

Donations should be made before 31 Dec

If you don’t intend to use your vouchers at all, do consider donating them to the less privileged or migrant workers.

STB advised those who want to donate to do so before 31 Dec.

This can be done via the 5 authorised booking partners’ donation options, or at the physical SRV booking counters.

However, reselling or exchanging the vouchers for cash is strictly not allowed, and regular checks will be made.

More time to make use of vouchers

Kudos to STB for extending the vouchers to help Singaporeans who couldn’t do so amid the constantly changing restrictions.

Now that we have even more time to make use of our vouchers, we’re sure most of us would love to take a well-deserved break.

Failing which, there’s also the option to donate them.

If you haven’t made use of your youchers yet, are you more inclined to do so now? Do share your experiences with us.

