Tokyo DisneySea To Have Frozen, Peter Pan & Tangled Expansion By 2023

Many of us have fond memories of watching Disney movies like Frozen and Tangled.

While we’ll never be able to enter these fictional realms, Tokyo DisneySea is making an effort to turn these fantasy worlds into reality.

On Thursday (15 Apr), Tokyo DisneySea shared that they have an upcoming extension named Fantasy Springs.

Source

Spanning roughly 140,000m², the new expansion will feature fairytale zones such as Frozen, Peter Pan, and Tangled.

Source

To satiate our curiosity, the company has released concept art so fans know what to expect.

Frozen & Tangled expansion

Disney shared a 1:50 scale model and illustrations featuring the Frozen and Tangled-themed zones, which will get any fan excited.

Source

Aspiring Arendelle residents can finally enter the magical kingdom and get a glimpse of Elsa’s iconic ice fortress. Perhaps you’ll even meet Olaf while wandering in the village.

Source

The icy mountains seem chilly, so here’s to hoping that the cold temperatures won’t bother you anyway. Maybe you’ll even reach the summit through an indoor roller coaster.

Source

We’ve seen Rapunzel’s iconic tower depicted in many animated films, but pretty soon, we’ll finally be able to visit it for ourselves in Tokyo.

Source

Walk up the stairs and peer out the window above, to relive what the Disney princess probably felt tucked away from the world.

Source

Peter Pan pirate ship from Neverland

Set sail to Neverland with the upcoming Peter Pan-themed expansion featuring a pirate ship in Skull Rock. Experience the adrenaline rush that Peter Pan probably felt navigating the place while steering clear of Captain Hook.

Source

As you walk along the coast, look out for spots where characters like The Lost Boys and Tinkerbell appeared in the animated film.

Source

Tokyo DisneySea expansion opens in 2023

Fantasy Springs’ ambitious expansion will launch in 2023.

There are no specific details about rides and attractions just yet, so keep a lookout for further updates.

By the time of the opening date, we hope that travel restrictions will ease so we can see the marvellous features for ourselves too.

Featured image adapted from Tokyo Disney Resort.