As the fasting month approaches and the subsequent Hari Raya celebration does too, many Muslims are probably planning their preparations already.

Apart from seeking the most fashionable outfits and new homeware, adorning the house with sweet treats like kuehs, cookies and cakes is a must.

This year, they’ll be able to find all that at the most unsuspecting place – Swedish furntiure store IKEA – which has released halal cookies and cakes for the upcoming festivity.

IKEA has halal snacks for Hari Raya

In a post on Friday (9 Apr), Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS) shared about the recent arrival of Hari Raya snacks at IKEA’s Tampines outlet.

With a myriad of cookies and cakes to choose from, you’ll be sure to impress your friends and family this festive season.

Out of all the treats, many households would likely need at least a set of the quintessential Layer Cake or kueh lapis.

IKEA Original Layer Cake – $7.50

For those who want a twist to the traditional, IKEA offers a cranberry option for just a dollar more.



IKEA Cranberry Layer Cake – $8.50

The Swedish store also does a quirky take on the old-school pineapple balls by adding cranberries to them.



IKEA Cranberries Pineapple Balls – $7.90

If the cranberry galore isn’t really up your alley, go for the safer option of Red Velvet Cheese Cookies instead, which you can’t go wrong with.



IKEA Red Velvet Cheese Cookies – S$7.90

While you’re at it, add the crumbly Cheese Bangkit to your basket, along with the equally buttery Sugee Cashew.



IKEA Sugee Cashew & Cheese Bangkit – S$6.90 each

With a whole lot of affordable options to choose from, taking a quick stop from your regular IKEA homeware run won’t be a bad idea after all.

Directions to IKEA

While SAS has only spotted the Hari Raya goodies at IKEA Tampines only, they believe the items should be available at the Alexandra outlet too.

Here’s how you can get to both, just in case:

IKEA Alexandra

Address: 317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

Opening hours: Thur-Sun 10am-9pm, Fri & Sat 10am-11pm

Nearest MRT: Queenstown Station

IKEA Tampines

Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

Opening hours: Sun-Thur 11am-9pm, Fri & Sat 11am-11pm

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Get all your festive needs at IKEA

Now that Hari Raya goodies are available at IKEA, trips to the Swedish furniture store need not be for homeware and décor only.

Parents can enjoy browsing items they need for the home, while delighting the young ones with yummy cookies and cakes.

Will you be trying out the Hari Raya goodies IKEA Singapore has to offer? Let us know in the comments below.

