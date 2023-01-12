IKEA Announces Recall Of Some LETTAN Mirrors, Customers Can Order Free Replacement Wall Fittings

IKEA Issues Recall For Repair Action Of Certain LETTAN Mirrors

IKEA is urging those who own certain LETTAN mirrors to cease using the product and to order a free replacement wall fitting.

In a press release, the company explained that there have been a few incidents of wall fittings breaking for the affected products.

As of yet, no such cases have been reported in Singapore. Still, it has announced a recall for repair action on mirrors with a date stamp before and including 2105.

IKEA recalls LETTAN mirrors due to breaking wall fittings

On Thursday (12 Jan), IKEA issued a press release announcing a recall for repair action on certain LETTAN mirrors.

“IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold,” the company said.

Despite this, there have been reports of some of the fittings that attach these mirrors to the wall breaking. This has caused a few mirrors to unexpectedly fall.

Fortunately, none of these incidents has happened in Singapore yet.

Customers can order replacement wall fittings for free

Emphasising that “customer safety is the starting point for IKEA”, the home furnishings brand now urges customers who own certain LETTAN mirrors to stop using them to avoid the risk of breaking wall fittings.

The affected products include those with a date stamp before and including 2105, referring to the fifth week of the year 2021.

They can then order replacement wall fittings completely free of charge.

Singapore customers can visit IKEA’s official website or call their Customer Contact Centre at +65 6786 6868.

They may then order the replacement wall fitting with item number 139298/1.

Featured image adapted from Jueun Song on Unsplash & IKEA.

