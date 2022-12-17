Baskets From IKEA S’pore Allegedly Infested With Insects, Products Temporarily Removed From Sale

KNIPSA Baskets From IKEA Singapore Allegedly Infected With Insects

IKEA, known for its large variety of products at relatively inexpensive prices, is arguably one of the most popular destinations for furniture buyers.

However, it seems even they aren’t immune from the occasional hiccup.

Recently, a TikTok user claimed that they discovered that baskets they had bought from IKEA Singapore were infested with insects, and even visited an outlet to prove their point.

IKEA Singapore has since removed the product in question from sale and launched an internal investigation into the case.

TikTok user warns of infested baskets from IKEA Singapore

On Wednesday (14 Dec), a netizen took to TikTok to share their experience with KNIPSA – a model of woven baskets – from IKEA.

According to the OP, they bought six such baskets for a nursery in their house and found them infested with insects.

However, when they contacted IKEA, the person over the phone allegedly claimed that the insects were from the customer’s house instead.

Presumably angered, the OP visited an IKEA outlet and hit a similar KNIPSA basket against the floor.

They then lifted the basket to reveal tiny black bugs crawling on the floor, presumably having fallen from the product.

The TikTok user invited others to try it for themselves and asked IKEA why the product was still for sale.

They subsequently posted another video showing an email supposedly from IKEA’s customer service.

In it, the representative said that “it is unlikely that the incident is related with the product itself”.

The email also stated that IKEA has procedures in place to avoid plagues in all their warehouse and supply chains.

MS News has reached out to IKEA for more information and will update this article when they get back.

IKEA reportedly removes affected basket from sale

In response to TODAY‘s queries, IKEA Singapore said that it has taken down the item from sale at both its physical and online stores.

A check on their website confirms this, as a search for “KNIPSA” returns no results.

The company has also launched an internal investigation and reached out to product developers in IKEA Sweden for assistance.

As for the affected customer, IKEA Singapore claimed it has reached out to them and extended a gift card which can be used for future purchases.

Other customers who bought the baskets and are not pleased with the product are also urged to contact IKEA.

Featured image from @wlr1002 on TikTok.