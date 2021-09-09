IKEA Swedish Bistro Now Open At Tampines Branch

IKEA is well-loved by many Singaporeans for their inexpensive Scandinavian furniture. One other facet of the furniture brand’s offerings is the cafeteria that serves their speciality meatballs and hotdogs.

However, with the ever-changing Covid-19 situation, you’ll be glad to know that you can now easily dabao your favourites at the IKEA Swedish Bistro in Tampines.

Image courtesy of IKEA Singapore

The standalone takeaway outlet will be open to the public from 9 Sep. As part of their launch, they will be launching new items for the menu.

IKEA’s first grab-and-go concept store in Singapore

On Thursday (9 Sep), IKEA said in a media release that it will now have its own Swedish Bistro on the 1st floor of IKEA Tampines.

This is the furniture megastore’s first grab-and-go concept store in Singapore.

Image courtesy of IKEA Singapore

Shoppers can purchase their favourites before heading in or grab a quick bite before returning home.

The bistro will be open from 11am-9.30pm from Sundays to Thursdays and till 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

New menu on offer at IKEA Swedish Bistro

As with any opening, a specially created menu will accompany the festivities. It is unknown at this point if these offerings will be permanent fixtures, so you should grab them quick before it’s too late.

Offering a spin on the classic $1 hotdog, the bistro has Gourmet Hotdogs with Nacho Cheese on offer at $3 each. The smoky sausage with a cheesy bite is an unmatched combination.

Image courtesy of IKEA Singapore

Those looking for something more to fill the tummy can look towards the new $5 Swedish Beef Pie to do just that.

Image courtesy of IKEA Singapore

No meal is complete without dessert, and that’s where the new Blueberry and Banana ice cream, which costs $2, comes in. You can have each flavour separately or even together.

Image courtesy of IKEA Singapore

And fret not, they are still serving the good ol’ classics like their $1 hotdogs and Swedish meatballs, which costs $5 for 6 pieces.

Getting to IKEA Swedish Bistro

Those looking to get their IKEA cafeteria fix hassle-free can head over to Tampines IKEA to experience their first grab-and-go store.

Here are directions on how to get there:

IKEA Swedish Bistro

Address: 60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

Opening hours:

11am–9.30 pm (Sun-Thurs)

11am-11.30pm (Fri-Sat)

Website: IKEA

Do remember to adhere to safe distancing measures and wear your mask at all times.

Time to dabao IKEA favourites

IKEA has become somewhat of a food institution ever since they opened up their cafeterias. The inexpensive food coupled with the fact that it’s nestled just steps away from the homeware makes it an easy pit-stop to recharge.

With the pandemic still ongoing, it’s great that we can enjoy their food offerings more conveniently.

Although the bistro is only open at IKEA Tampines, we can keep our fingers crossed for another one to pop up at the other outlets.

