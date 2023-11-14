M’sian Immigration Officer Tidies Up Young Girl’s Hair For Photo, Gains Widespread Praise

Malaysian Immigration Officer Helps Girl Tidy Up For Photo, Earns Admiration

Taking a passport photo can be a real anxiety-inducer for younger children. After all, your passport will sport that particular image for the next decade or so.

An immigration officer in Malaysia helped assuage some of that fear. He helped a young girl tidy up her hair, presumably before photo-taking.

The officer proved both polite and gentle, while the girl’s father looked on from his wheelchair.

Many netizens extended praise and admiration for the officer’s kind heart.

Immigration officer tidies girl’s hair for photo

A TikTok video posted by user @yanaardh showed the scene at a Malaysian immigration office. A young girl sat still in a chair, presumably about to have her picture taken.

In front of her, a tall, uniformed immigration officer helped her tidy up for the photo.

He gently arranged her hair with his hands while she sat still and straight.

All the while, a man in a wheelchair beside the two, presumably the girl’s father, watched on.

The OP wrote in the text, “I am strong, but I am weak when it comes to matters regarding a father.”

Comments praise officer for kindness

Netizens praised the officer in droves. One claimed that the officer worked in the UTC Pasir Gudang office, commenting that he was very nice and friendly despite sporting a stern-looking face.

It seems to be a classic example of not judging a book by its cover.

Someone else claimed that the officer’s name was Razif, adding that there needed to be more officers like him.

Another commenter told the government to promote the immigration officer, whose kind act made them cry.

The small yet compassionate act probably came as a comfort to the young girl, especially in a government building where we usually expect total strictness.

