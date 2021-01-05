Cat With Injured Leg Found At Canberra Road Requires Amputation Soon

Domesticated animals who leave their homes are often at risk of dangerous encounters as they’re unfamiliar with the outside world.

A beautiful, fluffy cat may have been such a victim, after an animal lover found it injured at Block 307 Canberra Road.

Source

The cat is now apparently with the Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty (SPCA), who’s hoping to get in touch with its owner.

They have advised the owner to bring the cat to a vet for treatment, though Ms Wong states that SPCA will do so themselves if the owner doesn’t show up.

Injured cat found at Canberra

In a Facebook post on Sunday (3 Jan), animal lover Ms Wong said that she found an injured cat at a grass verge near Block 307 Canberra Road.

As the poor kitty was bleeding from its nose and mouth, she suspects that it may have fallen from one of the HDB units.

Source

In a reply to a comment, Ms Wong explained that she had found the cat some time before 8am that morning. Even though it was starting to rain, she dared not move the feline, for fear of injuring it further.

Source

She thus called the SPCA, who sent a worker down to rush the cat to the vet. There, doctors revealed that the kitty’s hind leg was too badly injured near the joint that it would require amputation.

The procedure is due to happen by the end of this week, added Ms Wong.

SPCA waiting for owner to reach out

In her post, Ms Wong says that the cat’s owner has yet to contact the SPCA, which she urges them to do immediately.

Source

For now, she hopes that information about the kitty will reach its owner so that they can be reunited with their pet.

Wishing for injured cat’s successful recovery

No matter how challenging our situations may be, taking care of a pet is a huge responsibility to fulfill.

Owners should thus do their best to look after their pets’ welfare, to prevent unfortunate accidents from happening.

We hope this poor kitty’s surgery will be a successful one. May it also have a loving home to return to, to recover from this incident and lead a happy life.

