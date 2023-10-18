Police Will Reject Event Permits Related To Israel-Hamas Conflict, Risk Of Public Disorder High

Public Events Related To Israel-Hamas Conflict Won’t Be Granted Permits: Police & NParks

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the National Parks Board (NPark) said they will not accept event permits related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The agencies said in a joint statement on 18 Oct that they would not accept applications to hold such events.

This is given the topic’s sensitivity as well as the situation’s volatility overseas.

They cited numerous incidents of violence reported in several countries amidst the conflict.

Police also reminded members of the public to avoid making offensive remarks about race or religion.

Police to reject event permits related to Israel-Hamas conflict

The police said they have assessed that there are public safety and security concerns” related to events on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Numerous instances of violence have taken place, including:

an Israeli staff from the Israeli Embassy in Beijing stabbed in front of a supermarket

a teacher fatally stabbed by a Chechen individual in France

“The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect the internal situation within Singapore,” the agencies said.

Due to the sensitivities of the topic as well as volatility overseas, they noted “a real risk that such events could give rise to public disorder”.

As such, they said they’ll turn down applications for permits related to holding such events.

No permits for assemblies advocating political causes overseas or foreign entities

Police also reminded members of the public that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009.

Organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore would constitute an offence.

Police additionally noted they will not grant any permit for assemblies advocating political causes of other countries or foreign entities. The same goes for events that have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents.

Members of the public should also not engage in responsible and respectful discussions on this topic, online or otherwise.

They should avoid making insensitive or offensive remarks about race or religion, which may threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

“The Police take a serious view of acts which could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore,” they said.

Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which potentially causes ill-will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law.

Israel-Hamas conflict began 7 Oct

On 7 Oct, Palestinian group Hamas launched a coordinated attack on Israel from Gaza.

Since then, the conflict has resulted in over 1,400 Israeli deaths and over 3,000 Palestinians dead.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam has said that Singapore must not allow the Israel-Hamas conflict to destabilise the country.

On 17 Oct, the conflict took an unprecedented turn when a strike killed more than 500 Palestinians at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, according to Gaza’s health ministry, Reuters reported.

Both Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have denied involvement in the strike.

Israel blames a “misfired Islamic Jihad rocket” for the hospital blast, while Gaza’s health ministry claimed Israel was behind the attack.

