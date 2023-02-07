9 Students Fall Ill After Napfa Test At ITE College East, Hazmat Team Finds No Abnormalities

9 ITE College East Students Sent To Hospital After Napfa Test

Most Singaporean students would remember running 2.4km as part of the National Physical Fitness Award (Napfa) tests.

While it is common for most to complete the run feeling tired, nine students from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College East felt ill after their run on Monday (6 Feb) and were subsequently conveyed to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sent its Hazardous Material (Hazmat) Response Team to the campus but did not find any abnormalities.

SCDF told MS News that they received a call for assistance at the campus along Simei Avenue at about 10.30am on 6 Feb.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the group of nine comprised both male and female students who had just participated in the 2.4km run segment of their Napfa test.

ITE College East’s principal Dr Yek Tiew Ming told ST that eight of the affected students were discharged before 8.40pm that night. The last student was in stable condition and waiting to be discharged.

Dr Yek also assured that the students were accompanied by their parents and teachers throughout their time at the hospital.

SCDF dispatched for monitoring but found no abnormalities

SCDF told MS News that a fire engine and a Hazmat response team were dispatched to monitor and conduct tests in the vicinity as a precautionary measure. However, “no abnormalities were detected in the surrounding environment”.

The incident comes despite the school implementing safety measures such as a warm-up prior to the run. The students also underwent three weeks of training to build up their fitness.

Additionally, students were told to stop running if they felt unwell, and checkpoints with water dispensers were prepared to receive those who were unable to complete the run.

Nevertheless, Dr Yek shared that ITE College has suspended the Napfa tests “for the time being”.

We hope all affected students will make a swift and smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from ITE.