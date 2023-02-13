Ukraine-Based Ix Shen Is Back In S’pore Temporarily, Has Plans To Publish A Memoir

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ix Shen Is Back In Singapore From Ukraine For Temporary Visit

Since about a year ago, Ukraine-based former Singapore actor Ix Shen has been making news for his bravery as a humanitarian aid volunteer in his adopted land since war broke out there last Feb.

Well, the Singaporean is finally back home, albeit temporarily.

He will be on our sunny island for a few months, where he will be visiting some friends and family, and settling work matters.

Ix Shen is back in Singapore temporarily, wife still in Ukraine

In a video posted on his personal Instagram account, Shen walks down the Singapore River and shares that he is “glad to be back in Singapore”.

In both Mandarin and English, he addresses the “interesting” events that have been occurring in the skies recently, specifically the balloon found in US airspace, and the recent “unidentified flying object” shot down in Canada.

He ended his video with the line, “Let’s just hope we didn’t start a war with someone that we are not expecting with (sic)”.

While there is no context given as to why he brought up these incidents in his post, one can only assume that the topic of war hits close to home with Shen, who has been living through the Russo-Ukraine war with his wife Natalia in Kyiv.

In fact, Shen’s trip back to Singapore is temporary, as he told Lianhe Zaobao that his wife of seven years did not follow him back this time as he will be returning to Ukraine after his stay here.

Shen shared that this is his first time back since the Russo-Ukraine war broke out, but everything has been going smoothly so far.

The Singaporean also shared that he had to transit in Poland as there were no direct flights from Kyiv to Singapore.

Will be meeting friends, looking to write a memoir

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Shen will be back in Singapore for only a few months.

On top of meeting up with family and friends, Shen shared that the main purpose of his trip is to discuss publishing a memoir of his time in Ukraine with a local publisher.

“It’s my own memoir, (of my) personal experiences in Ukraine. I hope to have a chance to publish it this year,” he said.

Shen also shared that he will be giving a talk on Total Defence, and will be doing reports for humanitarian aid groups while he is back.

We hope everything goes swimmingly for Shen while he is back.

