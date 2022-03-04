Singaporean Ix Shen Reports Live From Ukraine Frontlines

If you’ve been chasing after the latest updates on the Russian-Ukraine conflict, chances are that you’ve seen a familiar face reporting live from Ukraine’s frontlines.

Ix Shen, a former Singaporean actor who chose to stay put in Kyiv, has become the unexpected war correspondent on the local news channel, Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

As a newbie in this role, it appears that he has done a rather impressive job.

Ix Shen gives live updates from Ukraine on Singapore news

On Thursday (3 Mar), former Singaporean actor Ix Shen bravely reported live on CNA regarding the current situation in Ukraine.

Answering CNA correspondent Dawn Tan’s queries, he first gave a gentle wave towards the camera before sharing his emergency plans.

Source

Mr Shen then elaborated on the items inside his emergency pack, as he struggled to unzip his bag for a bit.

Source

He calmly added that the civilians in Ukraine understood the drills well and were ready to head straight towards safety once they were alerted.

Handles live report professionally

Throughout the live telecast, Mr Shen appeared to have no difficulties at all, providing relevant information regarding the situation on the ground.

When Ms Tan thanked him for his sharing, he simply gave a warm smile before taking a deep breath and continuing his live report.

Source

When asked what his morale was like, and if the children there were doing fine, Mr Shen composedly explained that the adults have to “shoulder stress from everyone else”.

Source

The novice reporter nonchalantly added that the citizens are actively providing help and support to each other.

He has been providing updates on his social media platform

Based in Ukraine because it’s his wife’s homeland, Mr Shen has reportedly chosen to stay to help those who are still in the country, noted CNA in a separate report.

He has thus been posting regular updates on his safety on social media.

Source

In light of the airstrikes too, Mr Shen claimed that it may be even riskier for him and his wife to evacuate now.

Successfully nailed his role as a war correspondent

For a rookie war correspondent, we dare say that Mr Shen has executed his role perfectly.

To those who’ve managed to catch his live update, we’re certain that Mr Shen has helped us to get a better understanding of what the situation is like for residents in Ukraine.

In all seriousness, we hope that Mr Shen and his family will remain safe while the military operations continue.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.