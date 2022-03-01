7 Ix Shen Facts To Know, Besides Him Being An Ex-Mediacorp Actor

When news of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine broke out, one notable name in Singapore’s long roster of actors popped up.

A nostalgic figure to many Singaporeans who grew up in the noughties, Ix Shen, now based in Ukraine, has been providing social media updates of his well-being during the conflict in his country of residence.

Source

Having moved to his wife’s home city of Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2021, Shen declared to The Straits Times that he would be staying put despite constant missile warnings blaring throughout the day.

But one may wonder how a Singaporean found himself in such a situation.

Not one to shy away from challenges, we look at 7 facts about Ix Shen that prove he always takes the road less travelled.

1. Ix Shen came first in Star Search 1995

One fast-track way into stardom in Singapore is participating in a talent show.

In the early 90s, Mr Shen went down that route by appearing on Star Search—a Mediacorp programme scouting for Chinese language-speaking acting talents.

Source

He came in first in the Male category, beating the likes of Christopher Lee, who placed second.

The latter went on to have a more glamourous career in Singapore while Mr Shen retreated behind the scenes further into his career.

2. Acted as a terrorist in Honour & Passion in 2007

Arguably, the early noughties was a golden time in Singaporean television. Before the advent of streaming and on-demand shows, most families gathered in front of their TV sets to catch the next episode of the latest drama on Channel 8.

In 2007, a MINDEF-sponsored show, Honour & Passion, grabbed the attention of families islandwide, with over 820,000 tuning in to the final episode.

Source

Telling the story of a family deeply involved with the nation’s armed forces, Mr Shen played the story’s antagonist.

He was later revealed to be a terrorist on a mission to save his brother on death row.

3. Ix Shen left for Beijing in 2009 to further his acting career

Even though he knew that it wouldn’t be easy, Mr Shen left for Beijing in 2009 to advance his acting career.

In an interview, he mentioned that he spent the first few months in the country treating others with sincerity and getting his name out there.

However, he never stopped upgrading himself and often took classes to improve his skills.

He added that he had rented his flat in Singapore as a safety net.

4. Received good fortune after a name change

According to Shin Min Daily News, things were not smooth sailing back when he moved to China to further his acting career.

After acting in middling roles for 7 years, he decided to drop the ‘掞’ character – pronounced shàn – from his name and went by Shen Qing instead.

As it was easier for Chinese locals to pronounce his name, the decision seemed to turn his fortunes as he landed a role as an executive producer.

5. An executive producer for China’s once top-grossing film of all-time

As far as topping the film charts in China, no one has done it better than Wu Jing, who’s renowned for his roles in various martial arts films.

And while he was preparing the sequel to the war action film Wolf Warrior, he sought help from Ix Shen.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Shen shared that Wu Jing approached him to work behind the scenes of Wolf Warrior II as he needed someone fluent in English, Mandarin and Cantonese.

Source

Working as an executive producer, he directed action and underwater scenes. The flick once held first place as the country’s top-grossing film of all time until 2021.

6. Wife is a TCM practitioner

Perhaps the most telling clue about how Mr Shen ended up in Ukraine is his Ukrainian wife, Natalia.

A Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner, the pair met through an international site for avid travellers in China.

They were dating for 6 years before tying the knot in 2022.

7. Ix Shen plans to stay put in Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the looming threat of Russian forces in the city, Channel NewsAsia reports that Mr Shen plans to stay put in the city.

Source

Although he has an evacuation plan for his family, he fears that leaving the city may raise a whole series of problems. These include braving the freezing weather and getting stuck on the highway with no supplies.

With all considerations, Mr Shen also shares that he would not be able to live with himself if he left the city and plans to help in any way.

Hope our Singaporean son is safe in Ukraine

It goes without saying that we wish that Ix Shen remains safe as long as the military operations continue.

As a son of Singapore, we are proud of him for standing resolute despite the looming threat of attacks. His decision to help in these difficult times is highly commendable.

If put in the same spot, others may choose to seek the safety of the west but in true Ix fashion, he will continue walking on the road less travelled by staying.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ix Shen on Facebook.