Jacky Cheung Adds Restricted View Tickets To All 11 S’pore Shows, Sale Starts On 11 July

Jacky Cheung Adds New Restricted View Seats To All 11 Shows

Fans of the ‘God of Songs’ Jacky Cheung would know that he is gracing our shores with the ‘Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour’.

The Hong Kong singer initially announced six shows in the Singapore Indoor Stadium, but later added three more days. After they all sold out, the golden vocalist added two last shows to his schedule, bringing the total number of days for his gig up to 11.

When fans quickly snapped up tickets for the last two shows, many became resigned to the fact that they can’t hear him sing in the flesh.

However, it seems like enthusiasts now have a fourth chance to chiong for tickets to attend his shows.

Restricted view tickets to Jacky Cheung shows cost up to S$328

On Monday (10 July), Ticketmaster announced through their social media accounts they were releasing a limited number of new seats at Jacky Cheung’s concerts here.

The additional seats are available for all 11 days of his concerts on 14 to 16 July, 21 to 23 July, 28 to 30 July, and 3 and 4 Aug.

This surprise announcement, which coincides with the star’s 62nd birthday, came to the delight of fans.

These new seats have a restricted view.

However, the increased capacity would mean more fans would have a chance to see and hear him in person.

The seat map on Ticketmaster shows that the new seats are closest to the stage.

Specifically, the new seats are at:

Cat 7 Section 309

Cat 7 Section 333

Cat 8/Cat 9 Section 209

Cat 8/Cat 9 Section 233

The Cat 7 tickets cost S$168 each.

On the other hand, the Cat 8 and Cat 9 tickets cost S$328 and S$288, respectively.

Ticketing commences at 12pm on 11 July

If you’re keen on getting your hands on the seats, be prepared to sit by your laptop throughout your lunch break tomorrow.

The additional tickets go live on Ticketmaster tomorrow (11 July) at noon.

Do expect the fight for the tickets to be competitive, as his latest two shows sold out within an hour.

We wish all fans the best of luck in securing their tickets tomorrow.

