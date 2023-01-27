Customer Pays Jalan Besar Restaurant S$49.90 & Gets Small Fish Portions, Receives Refund

Customer Pays S$49.90 For Small Fish Portions From Jalan Besar Restaurant

When ordering food, customers usually expect to get a portion that more or less reflects the amount that they paid. A high price for a measly serving often draws complaints.

This was what happened to one woman who had a less-than-ideal experience at a restaurant in Jalan Besar.

After readily paying S$49.90 for a fish dish, she was disappointed to find that it only contained a handful of small fish slices.

Portion aside, she also found a strand of hair on the lid of one of the plastic takeaway containers.

The restaurant has since offered her a refund for the lapse in hygiene practices.

Customer says she could finish small fish dish in 3 bites

On Tuesday (24 Feb), the unsatisfied customer took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page to share her experience with a restaurant in Jalan Besar.

She revealed that she had paid S$49.90, excluding GST, for a fish dish and was disappointed by how small the portion was.

In her words, she said the whole dish could be consumed in three small bites. She also described it as “stale”, with the inner flesh darker than the rest of the fish.

According to the customer, this is a sign that the fish has been soaked in the sauce for a long time.

Fresh fish, she said, would not share any characteristics with the dish she received.

Jalan Besar restaurant offers refund for small fish dish

Aside from the meagre fish dish, the OP also posted photos of the other things she ordered.

One of them was lobster, which she claimed was “not fresh” as the flesh was stuck to the shell. She did admit that the broth was a “redeeming” factor, though.

The asparagus dish, however, was deemed “miserable” by her.

The customer went on to point out that the restaurant also failed to maintain some hygiene standards.

She proved this by showing a photo of a strand of hair she found on the inner part of the container lid.

Because of this, the restaurant gave her a refund for the fish dish. Still, the OP vowed to never patronise the business again.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the restaurant in question is aware of the complaint and is currently investigating the matter.

The restaurant explained that it had hired more part-time staff during the Chinese New Year peak period. What’s more, the pandemic had affected operations as well.

This may have led to a lapse in the quality checks of the food.

MS News has reached out to the restaurant for a comment on the matter and will update the article accordingly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Facebook.