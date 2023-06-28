Taiwanese Singer Jam Hsiao Engaged To Manager Of 16 Years, Hopes Fans Will Find Own Happiness

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jam Hsiao Proposes To Long-Time Girlfriend, Says He’s Very Happy

On 27 June, Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao took to his social media accounts to share the happy news of his successful proposal to his manager-cum-girlfriend, Summer Lin.

In a lengthy post to fans on Ms Lin’s birthday, Hsiao shared that he proposed to his partner on 26 June.

In his heartfelt note, he wrote that he was very happy, and asked for their support.

He also expressed his wishes that they would find their own happiness too.

Jam Hsiao proposes to girlfriend a day before her birthday

In his post, the singer told fans that he wanted to share the person he loved, who loved him back.

Accompanying a lovely image of him embracing Ms Lin was a caption saying,

I know this is sudden, but want everyone to know that I am very happy, I am really very happy. I have music, I have basketball, I have good friends, I have family who loves me, and all of you (fans) who support me. I really have a lot, and now, I have love, a truly complete love.

The singer added that he hoped to get fans’ blessings and wished for them to find their own happiness too.

Hsiao noted that it was Ms Lin’s birthday on the day of the announcement. He also described her as his most trusted partner at work.

He then broke the news that he formally proposed to Ms Lin, and that she had accepted his proposal.

He added, “I am officially bidding farewell to singlehood. I will treasure her and love her well.”

Couple’s proposal party attended by friends & loved ones

Following the news of his announcement, Taiwanese media shared a video of Hsiao’s sweet proposal party.

Ms Lin was first welcomed into an apartment and guided up the stairs by friends.

They offered her words and hugs of congratulations, handing her roses along the way.

Live violinists at the scene added to the romantic atmosphere.

From the video, it seems like Hsiao also gifted his future wife an adorable puppy.

The emotional Ms Lin then came face-to-face with Hsiao, who professed his heartfelt feelings to her before going on one knee to pop the question.

Holding back tears, Ms Lin accepted his proposal.

Their proposal was witnessed by many friends and loved ones.

Other celebrities like singer Jay Chou and Mediacorp actress Yvonne Lim were also in attendance.

In an Instagram post following the proposal party, the actress conveyed her congratulations, and referred to the pair as her children’s godparents.

Partner is long-time manager of Jam Hsiao

For those who may be unfamiliar with the pair, Ms Lin has been Hsiao’s manager for 16 years, noted CNA Lifestyle.

The star is 14 years younger than his now-fiancée, who is 50 years old.

Hsiao’s proposal came as no surprise to fans, as the pair had previously been rumoured to be in a long-term relationship.

It’s unclear when they got together as the pair never publicly addressed their relationship before the proposal.

Regardless, congratulations to the lovely couple!

Featured image adapted from 萧敬腾工作室 on Weibo.