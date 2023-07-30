Man Who Spent S$20K On Dog Costume Goes For Public Walk, Playfully Interacts With Parkgoers

Man Who Dresses Up As Dog Takes Walk Around Park

A Japanese man is living the life he always wanted in his home and even went for a walk.

A dog’s life, that is.

Nicknamed Toco, he went on a public walk with a German TV station, complete with a trolley to push him around in.

He not only interacted peacefully with park folk but also with the dogs there.

Man dressed as dog goes out on public walk

The video uploaded on 21 July shows Toco on a public walk escorted by someone from RTL, a German TV station.

In a caption, Toco explains that the videos were taken during an interview with the German TV station last year.

During the video, Toco does a barrel roll and is pushed along by a trolley.

Yes, the sort of trolley you use to transport heavy objects.

Toco even interacts with other real dogs.

When Toco raises a paw at them, they appear scared.

Thankfully, hoomans appear more intrigued by Toco, and many gather around to take pictures of the curious man in a dog costume.

The video has garnered over two million views on YouTube.

Spent S$20,000 on dog costume

Toco shared in May last year that he fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a dog.

He has always wanted to be a Border Collie since he was a child.

To that end, he spent over S$20,000 to commission a dog costume to wear.

Since then, Toco has documented his pawventures on YouTube, where he has over 35,000 subscribers.

However, Toco once said he was hesitant to tell his family about what he does, fearing they’d think it’s weird.

Weird or not, at long as he does not harm anyone, we don’t think he has anything serious to worry about.

Featured image adapted from I want to be an animal on YouTube and YouTube.