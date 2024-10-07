Car from S’pore left with several scratches at car wash in JB, repairs cost S$900

JB car wash attendant leaves scratches on car after demonstration of polishing service

A car owner from Singapore had to fork out S$900 in repairs after sending his car to a car wash in Johor Bahru.

This was due to the large number of scratches left behind by a polishing service that he didn’t even want.

S’pore driver pushed to get polishing service

The driver named only as Mr Lee told Shin Min Daily News that visited the car wash in Taman Maju Jaya, a short drive from Woodlands, on 29 Sept.

When he asked an attendant how much the wash would cost, he was evasive.

Instead, he tried to convince him to go for the polishing service despite the driver repeatedly enquiring only about the washing service.

Eventually, the attendant pressed the polishing machine on the hood of the car for a “demonstration” of its abilities.

Car left with scratches after ‘demo’ at JB car wash

The machine ended up leaving many large swirl-like scratches on Mr Lee’s hood.

The attendant quickly left after seeing this, passing the machine to his boss.

When the driver asked the boss for compensation, he was told to pay RM450 (S$137) for the polishing service to fix the scratches.

However, he failed to fix the scratches and lowered the price to RM100 (S$30).

After still not being able to remove the marks, the boss offered the service for free, but by this time Mr Lee had lost confidence in them.

JB car wash boss refuses to pay compensation for scratches

Mr Lee instead insisted on compensation, but the boss started getting aggressive.

He said he had “no money” to pay compensation and besides, the damage wasn’t his fault.

The driver was told to seek compensation from the attendant who damaged his car instead.

He was also advised to get the car spray-painted at a workshop in Gelang Patah.

However, Mr Lee decided to return to Singapore to get the repairs done as he was afraid the colour would be incorrect.

In the end, he arranged to send his car to a local workshop for a cost of S$900.

Establishment has negative reviews on Google

Mr Lee apparently wasn’t the only driver to have had a bad experience with this particular car wash.

The establishment has received only 1.8 stars out of 5 on Google, with a flood of negative reviews, according to Shin Min.

One driver who wrote their review two months ago said the attendant used the polishing machine on their car without permission.

He also weren’t serious about the work, failing to clean some stains that could have been removed, the review added.

Many other drivers also complained that the attendants there tried to force the polishing service on them.

If rejected, they would not do a good job of washing the car, leaving behind obvious stains on the vehicle.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.