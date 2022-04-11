Man Spotted Tampering With Car Door Is Reportedly A Car Wash Attendant

When we spot an unusual sight, we often jump to the worst conclusion possible. Assuming as such without knowing the facts can get the person we are accusing into trouble.

This was the case at a market at Johor Bahru (JB), where a man was videoed tampering with a car door.

The OP of the video hinted that the man might be up to some mischief.

However, netizens later pointed out that the man works as an attendant at the car wash featured in the video. He was purportedly assisting the driver of the vehicle with retrieving his keys.

Man seen breaking into car in JB

On 11 Apr, a video was shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) of an unusual occurrence at Pandan Market, Johor Bahru.

Source

The incident takes place at a car wash near the market. During the short 16-second clip, the man tinkers with a car door using a ruler.

Source

The wording in the video seems to suggest that something is afoot by declaring “Beware JB Pandan Market”.

The caption also seems to hint likewise, stating that the man is trying to forcibly ‘gain entry’ into the vehicle.

The video has since garnered a lot of attention on Facebook, but not for the reasons one might think.

Allegedly a car wash attendant at JB

Netizens in the comments have claimed that the man works at the car wash in JB Pandan Market. Instead of supposedly breaking into the vehicle, he was doing his job as an attendant.

Source

Another Facebook user shared the post on a separate page, JB TRACER: Johor Bahru Traffic, Crime, and Community Service Report.

Source

Although his comment is now deleted, he added that the man was assisting the driver of the vehicle.

According to him, the driver had accidentally locked his keys within the vehicle as a result of the auto-lock function. The man was merely lending him a helping hand.

In light of the misstep, Facebook users have rallied behind the unfairly accused attendant. Many have called out the OP of the video for hinting at events that may not have happened.

Source

It is important to note that the man’s role as an attendant has not been confirmed as of yet. However, other commenters have also noted that anyone carjacking a vehicle within the premises of a car wash is not likely to do so alone.

Source

Neither would they commit such a crime in broad daylight and in full view of witnesses.

Do not jump to conclusions

In the cynical world we live in, it is easy to jump to the worst-case scenario when we see something out of the ordinary.

Sometimes, though, we do get proven wrong. The man in the video may just be doing his job — it seems unfair to accuse him of something he didn’t do.

To avoid making such mistakes, we should ensure that we get our facts right before assuming the worst from any situation.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.