Man In JB Confronts Neighbours With Stick Over Noise Concerns, Both Sides End Up Brawling

JB Neighbours Start Brawling Allegedly Over Noise Issues

Neighbourly disputes can be common, whether you’re in Singapore or elsewhere.

Unfortunately, disagreements eventually led to brawling and a fistfight between two sets of neighbours in Johor Bahru (JB).

China Press reported the incident on Sunday (16 July) through a Facebook video.

Man in JB seen confronting neighbours with stick

According to China Press on Sunday, the incident took place in Tampoi in Johor.

The dispute had allegedly taken place over noise issues.

In the video, a man is holding a wooden stick and shouting at another unit, where a family is standing behind an iron gate.

The man appears to have toppled over a shoe rack located outside the flat.

Several people shout, including the ones outside and inside the flat.

Reacting to a Malay expletive, a woman inside the flat shouts at him. The man then uses the wooden stick to bang the gate several times.

Other people, who appear to be fellow neighbours, try to calm the man down, but tensions are still heightened.

Then, the camera pans to show an Indian man angrily pointing and yelling at the Chinese neighbour.

Although a man dressed in green tries to dissuade the Chinese man from escalating the matter.

Just as the Chinese man starts to back off, however, the man inside the flat reaches for his keys and takes several seconds to unlock the gate before storming out.

His family tries to stop him but to no avail — he is too heated.

The man grabs the shoe rack and lifts it over his head before two bystanders luckily take it from him.

However, he still has his fists, and the two neighbours engage in a fistfight.

It is unclear if police were called to the scene or if they took action against the neighbours who engaged in the brawl.

Dispute allegedly occurs over noise concerns

Although we may experience difficulties living with neighbours at times, violence is definitely not the way to go.

Instead, we should try to talk out our differences or have a mediator ready to hear out issues to solve them peacefully.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.