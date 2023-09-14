Long Queues At Jinjja Chicken Outlets Across S’pore As TheSmartLocal Treats Audience For 10th Birthday

Customers Form Long Queues For Free Jinjja Chicken On 13 Sep

Seven Jinjja Chicken outlets in Singapore saw snaking queues yesterday (13 Sep) as customers waited to redeem some free chicken.

Within over an hour, Jinjja Chicken gave away 910 sets of its six-piece wings — all of them on the house.

As it turns out, Jinjja Chicken had partnered with TheSmartLocal (TSL) Media Group on the special promotion.

TSL celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and hopes to thank its audience through the initiative.

Long queues at Jinjja Chicken outlets offering giveaway

Hungry crowds gathered outside of Jinjja Chicken outlets islandwide on Wednesday (13 Sep).

They had turned up to redeem free chicken as part of TSL Media Group’s 10th birthday giveaway.

Those on-site captured the snaking queues at Jinjja Chicken outlets such as the one at Northpoint City.

The promotion appeared to be popular with the younger crowd who looked to be fresh out of school in their uniforms.

Apart from Northpoint, there was also a long line at the Sengkang Grand Mall outlet.

Some students had even parked themselves on the floor while waiting their turn.

Meanwhile, in the West, Jinjja Chicken’s Clementi Mall outlet saw similarly large crowds.

Despite the huge turnout, the staff at the Jinjja Chicken outlets managed to hand out 910 sets of the six-piece wings smoothly. They reportedly gave away all the freebies in just about an hour and a half.

TheSmartLocal celebrates its 10th anniversary

To redeem the free chicken, customers had to follow any of TSL Media Group’s socials and Jinjja Chicken’s Instagram page.

After doing so, they had to complete a simple mission of singing TSL’s jingle at the counter.

The initiative appeared to be a hit with the public, with the chicken selling out over an hour after the event started at 5pm.

Apart from Jinjja Chicken, TSL Media Group had recently collaborated with the ice-cream eatery, Salted Caramel.

The food treats kick off the group’s 10th birthday campaign that started in Sep.

According to the press release, the group is giving out S$35,000 worth of food treats before launching a series of “S$100 challenges”.

Those interested in finding out more can do so on TSL’s Instagram or write in to the group’s communications head (sihui.li@thesmartlocal.com) for partnership opportunities.

