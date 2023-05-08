TSL Media Group Opens New Office In Kallang Building, Has A Training Academy & Creators Playground

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

TSL Media Group Opens New Singapore Office In Kallang

On 25 Apr, TSL Media Group, which houses TheSmartLocal (TSL) and other publications like MS News & Eatbook, officially launched the expansion of their office space.

The space will include multifunctional event, workshop, and creator spaces, as well as TSL Academy, the company’s new training arm.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee was the guest of honour at the official opening ceremony.

Along with the expanded space, there is also a commissioned mural by local urban artist Antz.

TSL Media Group’s new office has amphitheatre & client-facing areas

The new office space, located at Level 1 of Chutex Building in Kallang Bahru, features new spaces for collaboration as well as client-facing areas.

It includes the following spaces:

“City Hall” – an amply sized amphitheatre that seats 50-60 pax

“Kopitiam” – a multifunctional pantry space that alongside City Hall can be used for coworking, fitness sessions, creators, networking events and panel discussions.

Phone booths

Quiet room, for prayers, decompression, or as a mother’s room.

people for screenings and production premieres. “Lepak” – a recreation room with game consoles and board games that staff can use for cohesions or just to hang out. There is a full-length mirror wall in this

room for dance rehearsals

It was designed to meet the needs of a team primarily consisting of millennials and Gen Zs.

“The dynamics of offices have changed massively in the past few years, with WFH and WFA (work from anywhere) becoming a permanent fixture in our policies”, said Bryan Choo, CEO of TSL Media Group.

“The new space will be able to accommodate our growing team — where staff can work easily beyond their desks with plenty of communal and casual spaces to interact with one another.”

The office setup also includes ergonomic desks from Omnidesk as well as Secretlab chairs.

Launch of TSL Academy to train students & corporates

Along with the new office space, TSL Media Group is also launching its new training arm, TSL Academy.

It’ll include thought leadership, key client education, and training for future generations through workshops and mentorships.

Currently, TSL Academy will focus on the needs of students and corporates.

“As one of the first movers in the new media industry, we have plenty of best practices to share,” said the group’s chief growth officer, Jonathan Seto.

“Whether it is transferring our know-how to the next generation of content creators and strategists, or educating corporates on the best ways to collaborate with this burgeoning pool of influencers, we hope TSL Academy will become an invaluable resource for everyone.”

TSL Media Group now has offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Disclosure: MS News is a brand under TheSmartLocal Media Group.

