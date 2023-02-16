JJ Lin Mistakes Fan’s Cartier Ring As Gift, She Only Wants Him To Bless It

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

JJ Lin Takes Fan’s Cartier Ring By Mistake At US Concert

It’s common to see fans at concerts reach out to their idols for handshakes or to pass them presents if they’re lucky enough to be in the front row.

This recently took a hilarious turn at a JJ Lin concert in the United States (US).

On Saturday (11 Feb), the Singaporean singer performed in Seattle, Washington, as part of his JJ20 World Tour.

According to Sin Chew Daily, a fan had held up a Cartier ring to Lin while he was performing.

He apparently thought it was a gift and took it… when the fan only wanted him to ‘bless’ it.

Fan wanted JJ Lin to ‘bless’ ring

According to the fan’s post on Xiaohongshu, she had bought the ring in Las Vegas a day before Lin’s showcase.

The fan believed that the ring brought her luck as she managed to snag tickets to Adele’s concert right after getting it.

As such, she wanted to get Lin to ‘bless’ the jewellery by touching it to add to its supposed good fortune.

However, things took a hilarious turn when Lin apparently mistook the ring for a gift and kept it.

He even shook hands with the fan afterwards, as if to say thanks.

Although the accessory undoubtedly cost the fan a pretty penny, she didn’t seem too upset and said that the misunderstanding even made her “die laughing”.

JJ Lin’s team returns ring to rightful owner

8days.sg reports that the fan subsequently apologised in another post after some netizens pointed out that it seemed like she was trying to make Lin look bad.

The fan also shared that Lin’s team has since reached out to return the ring.

It was also made clear that Lin would “never take advantage of a fan” and that he “really treasures the gifts he receives” from them.

The fan added that Lin was probably too busy performing to understand her intention of holding up the ring and probably mistook it for a Valentine’s Day gift.

“Everyone can scold me, but you absolutely cannot scold JJ, thanks,” said the protective fan.

Indeed, it must have been a memorable concert experience that the fan is going to remember for years to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Xiaohongshu via Sin Chew Daily and @jjlin on Instagram.