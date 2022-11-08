Fan Holds Up LED Board To Show She’s From Pasir Ris, JJ Lin Mistakes It For Paris

JJ Lin Misreads LED Board Showing ‘Pasir Ris’ As ‘Paris’ During 5 Nov Concert

Over the weekend, international Mandopop sensation JJ Lin performed in Singapore’s National Stadium, much to the excitement of his fans.

There were several iconic moments that emerged from his concert on 5 Nov, one of which has captured netizens’ attention.

Among the audience was a fan holding up an LED board displaying the words ‘Pasir Ris’. The pop star, however, misread it as ‘Paris’.

JJ Lin mistakes Pasir Ris for Paris

Posting to TikTok, Rachel, aka @rachrst, was at the concert when she captured footage of the hilarious moment.

Rachel said it happened within the first half of the concert when Lin took a moment to read out fan boards with different countries written on them.

Many of them had attended the event holding up signs, proudly displaying the names of their hometown.

Singaporeans wanted to join the fanfare too, with one fan carrying an LED Board showing the words ‘Pasir Ris’. This confused Lin, though, who misread it as Paris.

The entire stadium began to laugh, especially when Lin seemed perplexed by the sign.

“What, Paris?” he asks, as Rachel attempts to correct him.

The screens, which were displaying the different boards by the fans, showed the words again. Despite the assist, Lin could not quite figure it out.

Singaporeans express amusement at viral moment

The video has since become viral, with many lauding it as one of the more memorable moments to come out of Lin’s shows in Singapore.

Fans from Pasir Ris were ecstatic about the shoutout, despite it being misread.

One user noted that perhaps, Lin simply could not recognise that specific neighbourhood anymore.

In that case, more than a few Singaporeans would probably be happy to give him a personal tour.

Another netizen humorously pointed out that his future shows might feature fans from all over Singapore, such as Bedok, Jurong, and maybe even Yishun.

For those planning to do so in hopes of getting noticed next, we wish them the best of luck.

A memorable concert

As one of Singapore’s biggest icons, it’s always a pleasure to have JJ Lin perform in his hometown.

The Pasir Ris fan getting an unorthodox shoutout was just one of many memorable moments from the show. Clearly, his concert was a massive success.

Here’s to hoping he’ll be back to grace our shores sometime soon once again – and this time, know where Pasir Ris is.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.