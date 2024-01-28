Johor Urged To Prepare & Reduce Traffic Jams Before S’pore Travellers Visit For CNY Shopping

Johor Seeing An Influx Of Travellers From Singapore Ahead Of CNY

The Johor Tourist Guides Association has urged Malaysian authorities to ramp up efforts to reduce traffic jams at the land checkpoints in preparation for an influx of travellers from Singapore ahead of the Chinese New Year (CNY).

Typically, arrivals from the Lion City would increase even before CNY.

This year, however, factors such as higher Goods and Service Tax (GST) in Singapore and a stronger currency make it even more attractive for Singaporeans to shop across the straits.

Business owners in Johor have already been feeling the effects, with most reporting higher numbers of patrons from Singapore.

Better traffic management needed at checkpoints

Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong told The Star that arrivals into Johor would increase sharply before and during CNY.

Noting that this would be good for local businesses, Mr Leong urged authorities to keep an eye on the traffic situation.

He explained that while the car lanes are now smoother, the bus lanes, specifically the ones at the Second Link, are not moving as efficiently as expected.

“I have received a lot of complaints about this since last weekend. This was the case even during Christmas and New Year, so I hope the state government will look into this.”

Influx of travellers into Johor due to strong SGD-MYR rates

Businesses in Johor are also welcoming more sales, particularly from travellers from the Little Red Dot.

The recent increase in Singapore’s GST from 8% to 9% at the beginning of January coupled with the stronger Singapore Dollar against the Malaysian Ringgit form the biggest draw for Singaporeans looking for a good deal.

37-year-old CNY decorations retailer June Lee said that both factors are behind the rise in customers she has been receiving from Singapore over the last week.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo added that hotels have started to receive more guests, especially during weekends, over the past two weeks.

This is because Singaporeans like to do their CNY shopping in the Malaysian state.

Mr Teo also pointed out that, while there are people who are there on day trips, many enjoy overnight stays as well.

“It makes more sense, especially since our hotels offer much cheaper rates,” he added.

