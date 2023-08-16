Woman Can’t Enter Johor Police Station Due To ‘Short’ Skirt, She Lengthens It With Car Seat Cushion

Johor Woman Wears Car Seat Cushion To Extend Short Skirt

Certain parts of Malaysia can have pretty rigid dress codes which are necessary to adhere to. Earlier this year, a shop owner received a fine for wearing shorts in Kelantan.

More recently, a police officer in Johor prevented a woman from entering their station due to her short skirt.

Improvising swiftly, the woman decided to cover up by attaching a car seat cushion around her knees with a jacket.

Her ingenuity amused the officer — as well as many netizens.

Johor woman wears car seat cushion to extend skirt length

On 14 Aug, the OP posted on Facebook explaining further details about her encounter with the officer.

She said that she turned up at a police station in Johor with a skirt that was not long enough to cover her calves.

Noticing this, a police officer manning the station said she could not enter, apologising and explaining that it was part of their standard operating procedure.

Knowing she had to come up with a solution quickly, the OP returned to her vehicle. She then retrieved a car seat cushion, tying it to her lower body with a jacket.

Her improvised solution thus offered more coverage, extending the length of her garment — albeit temporarily.

Netizens amused by the attire

The OP proceeded back to the station, asking the officer if she could enter. This time around, he was laughing too hard to respond and waved her in.

In the caption, she joked that she could probably compete to win the most creative costume of the year if there was such a contest.

Additionally, the OP explained that there was no other option available for her nearby and she almost had to make her way back home to change her attire.

Her post has since become viral with over 400 comments.

Many requested for a picture of the entire ensemble, which she willingly posted. In the image, she stands in front of a mirror with the cushion tied around her knees.

A few netizens agreed with her, stating she would definitely win a competition for the most creative attire.

There were also those who suggested she keep a sarong in her car for the future.

Indeed, situations like these can be difficult to handle — but the OP did so with impressive ingenuity.

Kudos to her for coming up with such a solution on the fly. Though hopefully, she’ll be better prepared for similar circumstances in the future.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.