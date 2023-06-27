Shop Owner In Kelantan Fined For Wearing Shorts, Was Found To Have Committed Offence

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Shop Owner In Kelantan Receives Fine For Wearing Shorts

Adhering to certain rules about maintaining appropriate attire is important in certain places around the world.

Fail to do so and you may risk running afoul of local authorities in these areas.

Such was the case recently in Kelantan, Malaysia, where a shop owner received a fine for her shorts.

Local authorities have since addressed the matter, stating that they issued the fine according to presiding by-laws.

Kelantan shop owner gets fined for shorts

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, the woman, surnamed Li, said that a team of seven to eight law enforcement officers from the Kota Baru Municipal Council (MPKB) dropped by her store on 25 June.

They arrived once she opened for the day, with two female officials entering the store’s premises.

After requesting for and checking her business license, one of the officers said they would be fining her.

She went on to explain that the fine was due to her shorts, which were too short and should instead, cover her knees.

Perplexed, Li then questioned other shop owners in the area who said that they had never been at the receiving end of similar checks by the council.

Having managed her store for the past two years, this was the first time Li experienced such a situation.

Soon after, her relative posted an image of her holding the fine on social media.

In the picture, she wears a black shirt with blue denim shorts, the same one worn during the check.

Fine was due to offence committed

According to the New Straits Times (NST), MPKB’s president Rosnazli Amin confirmed that the officers issued Li with a compound fine for wearing the shorts in public at around 11am on 25 June.

He added that she had committed an offence under Section 34(2)(b) of the Malaysian Business and Industrial Trade By-Laws 2019.

“[These] by-laws existed a long time ago and many locals, including non-muslims understand it,” he said.

He also noted that when the officers visited her store, Li had been wearing a pink shirt instead of the black one. It was oversized, almost covering her shorts from view.

Kelantan shop owner fined for inappropriate dressing

According to Malaysiakini, the Kelantan Chinese Chambers has criticised the council for fining Li without prior warning.

That said, Rosnazli reminded female business owners of the need to dress modestly.

“Kelantan is under an Islamic government. Although [non-Muslims] have freedoms, there should be mutual respect for different cultures and traditions,” he said.

Additionally, through a statement on Facebook, the MPKB has since addressed the incident and the backlash from netizens.

NST reports that the council gave her seven days to settle the fine or face legal action.

