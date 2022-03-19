Joo Chiat Prata Stall Mr & Mrs Mohgan Reopened On 17 Mar

Last week, roti prata lovers in Singapore were saddened when they found out that the stall owner and cook of Mr Mrs Mohgan in Joo Chiat had passed away.

Uncertainty about the stall’s future naturally followed and in particular, whether the shop will remain open.

Foodies would be delighted to hear that the prata institution has reopened on Thursday (17 Mar) after a brief closure.

Now helmed by Mrs Mohgan and 2 other staff, the stall apparently still sells pratas that are as crispy and tasty as before.

Joo Chiat prata stall run by Mrs Mohgan & 2 other staff

On Friday (18 Mar), Facebook user Ms Lee took to the Can Eat! Hawker Food group to share about her experience at the Joo Chiat prata stall.

Ms Lee had apparently walked past the stall that morning and was surprised to see it still open at the time.

Following Mr Mohgan’s passing, the kitchen is now run by 2 staff members and Mrs Mohgan, who was at her usual spot taking orders and serving customers.

Pratas apparently still as crispy & tasty

Seeing that there were only 2 people in line, Ms Lee immediately joined the queue.

She was of the impression that the relatively short queue might have to do with people’s assumption that the stall would be closed following Mr Mohgan’s demise.

Ms Lee then proceeded to order kosong and egg pratas, and said the former was as “crispy and yummy as ever” even after she brought her purchases home.

Being at the shop helps keep Mrs Mohgan distracted

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Mrs Mohgan said her late husband had told her to continue running the shop until she’s not able to do so anymore.

Mrs Mohgan added that being at the shop helps take her mind off things,

I come to the shop, if not I will keep thinking of him when I’m at home. I will fulfil his wishes.

Other customers have also reportedly told her not to give up the shop or sell it.

Opens at 6.30am every day except Wednesday

According to ST, Mr Mohgan had been in poor health since the start of the year and had been on medication.

The 56-year-old suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after falling down at home on 11 Mar.

Following a brief closure, the shop reopened on Thursday (17 Mar) and is currently run by Mrs Mohgan and 2 other staff members.

If you would like to head down and try some quality pratas, here’s how to get there:

Mr Mrs Mohgan

Address: 300 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427551

Opening hours:

6.30am-1pm (Thurs-Mon)

6.30am-11.30am (Tues)

Closed (Wed)

Nearest MRT: Eunos Station

One of the most famous prata places in Singapore

Foodies and in particular, prata lovers, would be happy to know that the Joo Chiat stall remains open despite Mr Mohgan’s demise.

Though Mr Mogan is no longer with us, loyal customers will forever remember him as one of the best at his craft in Singapore.

We hope the stall continues to serve crispy and tasty pratas that the late Mr Mohgan will be proud of.

