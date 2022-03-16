Joo Chiat Crispy Prata Shop Owner Mr Mohgan Reportedly Passes Away From Heart Attack

Not everyone can make crispy prata worthy of a 1-hour wait. However, this feat was achieved by Mr and Mrs Mohgan’s Super Crispy Roti Prata in Joo Chiat.

Unfortunately, on Sunday (13 Mar), the administrator of the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group a post in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group that Mr Mohgan, the owner, has passed away from a heart attack.

Local food blogger Gregory Leow of Greg’s Big Eats had shared the same news the day before, on Saturday (12 Mar).

Tributes and condolences poured in from commenters who shared their heartwarming experiences eating at the shop.

Mr Mohgan began making prata at 12

According to TODAY Online, Mr Mohgan started making prata when he was only 12 years old to help his mother who was a cook at a prata stall.

As he continued flipping prata over the years, he wondered why it couldn’t be crispier like youtiao.

Since then, he started experimenting with different recipes. When the prata stall he assisted at closed for renovations, he set up his own stall at Crane Road and started selling his legendary crispy prata there.

In 2018, Mr Mohgan relocated his stall to Joo Chiat Road where it still stands today.

Loyal customers heartbroken by his passing

According to a post in the Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook group, Mr Mohgan passed away from a heart attack.

Mr Lai, the group’s admin who posted the news, expressed his condolences for the late Mr Mohgan’s family.

Tributes also poured in on Mr and Mrs Mohgan Super Crispy Roti Prata’s Facebook page.

One user shared a photo of Mr Mohgan in 2018 and commented about how the kind stall owner would always serve his food with a warm smile. His friendly personality will certainly be missed.

Another Facebook user praised Mr Mohgan’s recipe, which they claimed to be one of their favourites.

Beloved crispy prata master will be dearly missed

While the late Mr Mohgan’s food undeniably won a legion of fans, we’re sure it was more than that that kept customers returning in droves.

The love for his famous crispy prata goes strong, but certainly, loyal customers’ adoration for him does too.

Thank you Mr Mohgan for serving generations of Singaporeans. We hope your legacy will live on for years to come.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Mr Moghan’s family and our gratitude to the hawkers for all the hard work they’ve put in.

