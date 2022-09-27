Bedok Jumbo Flat Sold For S$1.04M, Comprises 3 & 4-Room Units Joined Together

Jumbo Flat With 69 Years Left On Lease Becomes First Million-Dollar Sale In Bedok

Considering their sizes and limited quantities, expensive price tags on jumbo flats in Singapore aren’t surprising.

Recently, such a sale went through for a jumbo flat in Bedok. Its asking price was S$1.15 million, but a buyer ended up purchasing the unit for S$1.04 million.

The first of its kind in Bedok, the sale of the unit places the estate on the exclusive list of towns with million-dollar sales of resale flats.

Bedok jumbo flat sold for S$1.04 million

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Lee Jun Wei of PropertyLimBrothers said a buyer had purchased a jumbo flat in Bedok for S$1.04 million.

The previous owner had initially listed the property in August for an asking price of S$1.15 million. The unit was sold within a month, brokered by Mr Lee, reports Shin Min Daily News.

The transaction is apparently the first million-dollar sale for a resale flat in Bedok.

Sitting on 1,862 square feet, the price works out to S$559 per square foot. The property also has 69 years left on its lease.

Flat boasts various attractive features

The flat consists of a conjoined three-room flat and four-room corner unit, located on the eleventh floor of Block 629 Bedok Reservoir Road.

With four large bedrooms, a wide kitchen and store room area as well as an expansive balcony, the home boasted ample space that was bound to capture any willing buyer’s attention.

The property is also a short walking distance away from Bedok MRT station, shared the PropertyLimBrothers in their YouTube video. According to Shin Min Daily News, the flat still attracts potential buyers on a daily basis.

Back in March, a similar transaction went through for a jumbo flat in Yishun.

However, property analysts labelled the sale an outlier at the time, stating that other similar properties in the area may not fetch the same price.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and PropertyLimBrothers on YouTube.