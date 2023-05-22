ERP Rates At 7 Locations Lowered By S$1 For June 2023 School Holidays, Will Revert On 26 Jun

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ERP Rates At 7 Locations Revised For June 2023 School Holidays

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is revising Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates for the June 2023 school holidays, it said on Monday (22 May) in a press release.

Rates at seven ERP locations will be reduced between 29 May and 25 Jun 2023.

After 26 Jun, the rates will revert to pre-school holiday charges, LTA added.

ERP rates revised during June 2023 school holidays

The review targeted areas that are congested during peak hours.

The following seven locations will be affected:

AYE – After Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 Gantries)

AYE – After North Buona Vista towards Tuas

Southbound CTE before Braddell Road

Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (Set of 4 Gantries)

KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (Set of 2 Gantries)

Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/ Serangoon Road

Some of the gantries had their rates increased in Apr, after LTA completed a review in March.

These are the full rates and timings:

The timings affect morning peak hours at these locations, except for:

AYE – After Jurong Town Hall towards City (Set of 3 Gantries)

AYE – After North Buona Vista towards Tuas

For both of these gantries, the revised rates will take effect between 6pm to 6.30pm.

Following the end of the school holidays on Monday (26 Jun), the rates will revert to what they were before the school holidays.

“The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged,” LTA said.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.